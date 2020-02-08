Rock Bridge edges Incarnate Word in Webster Winter Challenge final

WEBSTER GROVES — Incarnate Word freshman forward Natalie Potts is growing up quickly.

Potts learned a valuable lesson Saturday during the Red Knights’ 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge in the championship of the 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge.

With 4.7 seconds left and Incarnate Word inbounding the ball with a chance to tie, Potts’ pass was off the mark. The Bruins intercepted it and held on to win.

“We've just got to focus more and put more effort out there than we did,” said Potts, who scored a game-high 15 points. “It's the little details, like (coach Dan Rolfes) says, that hurt us. Those things are fixable. That pass — it was the wrong pass — but at the end of the day, we’ll work on it and come out better for having been through this.”

Incarnate Word (17-4, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) fell short of winning a third consecutive Webster Winter Challenge title.

The title game featured 19 lead changes and six ties and wasn’t determined until those final few seconds.

Incarnate Word led 23-20 at halftime before Rock Bridge took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.