Rock Bridge edges Incarnate Word in Webster Winter Challenge final

WEBSTER GROVES — Incarnate Word freshman forward Natalie Potts is growing up quickly.
Potts learned a valuable lesson Saturday during the Red Knights’ 46-44 loss to Rock Bridge in the championship of the 12th annual Webster Winter Challenge.
With 4.7 seconds left and Incarnate Word inbounding the ball with a chance to tie, Potts’ pass was off the mark. The Bruins intercepted it and held on to win.
“We've just got to focus more and put more effort out there than we did,” said Potts, who scored a game-high 15 points. “It's the little details, like (coach Dan Rolfes) says, that hurt us. Those things are fixable. That pass — it was the wrong pass — but at the end of the day, we’ll work on it and come out better for having been through this.”
Incarnate Word (17-4, No. 1 in STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) fell short of winning a third consecutive Webster Winter Challenge title.
The title game featured 19 lead changes and six ties and wasn’t determined until those final few seconds.
Incarnate Word led 23-20 at halftime before Rock Bridge took a 34-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Rolfes said learning is a must as the Red Knights push forward after having lost junior leading scorer Ellie Vazzana to a season-ending knee injury and senior guard Kate Rolfes to a concussion, from which she might return next week.
“I hate to lose, don’t get me wrong,” Rolfes said. “I know we’re young, but when it’s your turn, you’ve got to step up. We really don’t have freshmen anymore, they’ve all been out there so much it’s not like they’re even freshmen. This will have to be a game they learn from and move forward.”
Sophomore guard Saniah Tyler added 10 points for the Red Knights.
Rock Bridge (15-3), the No. 2 team in the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 5 rankings, snapped a five-game losing streak to Incarnate Word.
The Bruins beat the Red Knights for the first time since a 46-43 victory March 8, 2012, in a Class 5 state tournament semifinal.
“It's a big accomplishment. We're happy just being able to bring this trophy back to our school,” Bruins senior guard Sanaa' St. Andre said. “Incarnate Word is a very good team and this was a very good game for us.”
St. Andre scored 10 of her team-high 12 points in the second half. That included a basket off an inbounds pass that put the Bruins ahead 45-43 with 1:10 to go and a free throw with 30 seconds left that closed the Bruins’ scoring.
Brooke Coffey added a free throw to pull Incarnate Word to within 46-44 before Rock Bridge sealed the victory off the late turnover.
Sophomore forward KK Brodie added 11 points for the Bruins, who won their second Webster Winter Challenge but first since 2012.
Rock Bridge senior guard Eryn Puett, who scored six points in the final, was named the tournament's most valuable player.
“We know we just need to follow the game plan and do what we can do to help the team win,” Puett said. “For me, I just needed to get out of my own head and keep going. It felt great to do that today.”