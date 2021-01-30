Rock Bridge responds for victory after torrid start by Francis Howell Central

COTTLEVILLE — It is hard to start a game any better than the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team did Saturday.
The Spartans made their first six shots, including three from behind the arc, prompting Rock Bridge coach Jill Nagel to ask her assistant a question.
“I asked him, ‘They can’t shoot 100 percent for the game, right?’ ” Nagel recalled.
The Spartans did not.
In fact, Francis Howell Central made just three of their next 30 shots as Rock Bridge used outstanding defense and efficient offense to defeat the Spartans 60-45 in a battle of Class 6 powerhouses in the Missouri Hall of Fame Classic at Howell Central.
Rock Bridge (12-3), which won four successive Class 5 state titles from 2012-15, captured its eighth win in its last nine games.
The Bruins had grown accustomed to starting fast, scoring an average of 21 points in their first quarters this season, but after Rylee Denbow, Gracie Stugart and Sofia Tweedie hit 3-pointers, and Trinniti Matthews converted on a pair of impressive post moves, Francis Howell Central jumped out to a 17-9 advantage less than six minutes into the contest.
“We had some great energy to start the game,” Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. “We know what a great program Rock Bridge is, and any time we get to play a program of that caliber we want to see what we’re made of.”
The 1-3-1 Spartans zone defense was confounding the Bruins perimeter players in the opening quarter. The Spartans denied passing lanes, forced ill-advised shots and prevented 6-foot-4 center Kyrah Brodie from touching the ball other than when she crashed the offensive glass.
But late in the first quarter, the Bruins began to find their offensive rhythm. Quickly moving the ball side to side, Rock Bridge had several possessions of more than 40 seconds without using a dribble, eventually finding wide open cutters and shooters.
The Bruins scored the last seven points of the first quarter and the first 10 of the second quarter to take a 26-17 lead.
“We just kept moving the ball and looking for the open shot, and we didn’t rush anything,” said Brodie, who had 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks.
And the man-to-man defense of the Bruins completely shut down all dribble penetration lanes, holding Francis Howell Central — No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-school rankings — scoreless for more than nine minutes.
In the final minute of the half, Gracie Stugart began to rev Howell Central's motor.
She turned a steal into a three-point play, then converted again in transition to cut Rock Bridge's lead to 26-22 at halftime.
But the halftime intermission did not slow down Rock Bridge.
The Bruins outscored the Spartans 22-3 in the third quarter and opened up a commanding 23-point cushion. Even when Brodie went to the bench with her third foul midway through the quarter, substitutes Nina Maddox and Christina Maltsberger, who combined for 15 points, helped the Bruins increase the lead.
Maddox was celebrating her birthday, and Maltsberger was playing only her second game after returning from a broken foot.
“I thought our bench was huge tonight," Nagel said. "I wanted Maddox to go up strong and she did, and Maltsberger hits two big threes for us."
Francis Howell Central (12-4) continued to battle and started to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to the creative spin moves of junior Trinniti Matthews, who maneuvered her way around the long arms of Brodie to lead the Spartans with 14 points and six rebounds.
“I tried to attack her and then do a spin move," Matthews said. "She likes to block the ball, so I thought she wouldn’t react to a spin move if she is looking for the block."
Francis Howell Central outscored Rock Bridge 20-12 in the fourth quarter, eventually finding the offensive rhythm that started the game, but the quality bookends were not enough to withstand the clinical play of Rock Bridge in the middle two quarters.
“Good teams are going to present some adversity and we’re going to continue to grow through that,” Leake said. “They’ll step away from this game, get their mind cleared, get their bodies right, and we’ll have a great practice on Monday.”
For Nagel, the Rock Bridge win was highlighted by the ability to beat a tough opponent on the road despite a scary start.
"Sometimes you have to weather some storms, and I thought our kids did a great job staying true to what we wanted to do,” Nagel said.