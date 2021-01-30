Rock Bridge responds for victory after torrid start by Francis Howell Central

The Bruins outscored the Spartans 22-3 in the third quarter and opened up a commanding 23-point cushion. Even when Brodie went to the bench with her third foul midway through the quarter, substitutes Nina Maddox and Christina Maltsberger, who combined for 15 points, helped the Bruins increase the lead.

Maddox was celebrating her birthday, and Maltsberger was playing only her second game after returning from a broken foot.

“I thought our bench was huge tonight," Nagel said. "I wanted Maddox to go up strong and she did, and Maltsberger hits two big threes for us."

Francis Howell Central (12-4) continued to battle and started to cut into the deficit in the fourth quarter thanks to the creative spin moves of junior Trinniti Matthews, who maneuvered her way around the long arms of Brodie to lead the Spartans with 14 points and six rebounds.

“I tried to attack her and then do a spin move," Matthews said. "She likes to block the ball, so I thought she wouldn’t react to a spin move if she is looking for the block."

Francis Howell Central outscored Rock Bridge 20-12 in the fourth quarter, eventually finding the offensive rhythm that started the game, but the quality bookends were not enough to withstand the clinical play of Rock Bridge in the middle two quarters.