Rogers' hot hand leads Hickman over Eureka in Troy tournament final rematch

TROY, Mo. — Ella Rogers didn't want a repeat of last year, so she went out and personally made sure it didn't happen again.

Hickman held a late lead but lost to Eureka on a buzzer-beater in the final of last season's Troy Invitational girls basketball team. With the two teams matched up again in this year's final Saturday afternoon, Rogers poured in 24 points — including 13 in the first quarter — to lead the Kewpies to a 66-52 win over the Wildcats.

“This was one of the biggest games of the year because it's a redemption game,” said Rogers, a senior guard. “We lost on a buzzer-beater last year, so we really needed to come back and get it, and we did.”

Second-seeded Hickman (3-0) won the season-opening Troy tournament for the third time overall and first time since 2016.

“It's always fun playing Eureka. That's a team that always challenges us and makes us better,” Kewpies coach Morgan Scott said. “We started off the tournament a little slow in terms of us playing what we refer to as the 'Hickman Way.' But we battled back in the second game and felt more like our team, and then (Saturday) our girls put it all together.”

Rogers was a big reason why with a performance that featured nine field goals, including five from long range.

“Two days ago, I was missing all my 3s,” she said. “But you've just got to keep shooting, keep working with your team and it'll fall eventually.”

Eureka coach James Alsup said Rogers' prowess came as a bit of a surprise.

“(Rogers) normally doesn't make five 3s in a game,” he said. “The first two games we scouted, they didn't shoot it particularly well, so we didn't think they could shoot it like this. But give them credit.”

Maison Smith got top-seed Eureka (3-2) off and running with the first two baskets of the game, including a lay-up just six seconds in and the Wildcats held an early 11-6 edge.

But Hickman closed the quarter strong with a 17-6 surge led by Rogers. She scored nine of her 13 first-quarter points during that run, including a pair of 3-pointers to close out the quarter with a 23-15 lead for the Kewpies.

“She proved last year she could go on some hot streaks,” Scott said. “She's kind of like our steady person. You always know what you're going to get out of Ella. She's super humble, she works hard and she's a great communicator. A program-type kid.”

After a 38-point burst by the two teams combined in the first quarter, the second eight minutes was comparably tame with a total of 23 points.

Eureka had a much better defensive showing in the second quarter, limiting Hickman to just nine points.

“I think we were kind of caught by surprise a little bit the first quarter,” Smith said. “So, we talked about it and made some adjustments for the second quarter and that helped.”

Six straight points by Brooklyn Banderman erased a 10-point Kewpies lead and gave the Wildcats a 29-28 lead with a minute to go before halftime. Banderman had a team-high 13 points for Eureka.

“She's instant offense off the bench,” Alsup said. “The other night, she had four 3s in the first half. When she comes in, she knows her role.”

But after being held scoreless in the first seven-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter, Rogers drained a pair of jumpers, including one with two seconds left, to give Hickman a 32-29 advantage at the intermission.

“That was very big,” Rogers said. “A close game at halftime can be anyone's game, so we just had to stay strong and I think we did.”

After going down by five early in the third quarter, Eureka stormed back to tie the game 38-38 with a 9-4 run that was capped by Natalie Harty's 3.

The Wildcats had six 3s in the game to give them a new tournament record of 26. Eureka actually broke the old record of 19 after the first two games in which it drained 11 triples against Holt (tying the single-game tourney record) and nine more against Troy.

“When we're shooting it well, we're going to be hard to beat,” Alsup said. “We're going to let 'em fly. The past two years, we've rewritten the record books at our high school for 3s pretty much across the board, so we're going to keep shooting them.”

But from that point on, it was all Hickman.

The Kewpies closed the third quarter on a 14-3 run, including the final 11 points, capped by Rogers' last bucket of the game, a 3 that made it 52-40 after three quarters,

“I'm proud of our girls' resilience,” Scott said. “It's our first time this year facing a close game, so I was proud of our ability to bend but not break.”

Hickman led by as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter before an 8-0 Eureka run briefly got it back down to single digits, but the Kewpies scored eight of the game's final 10 points to pull away for the win.

“This is a quality tournament,” Alsup said. “We've been coming up here for years. This is a good barometer of where you stand early in the season and how your season is going to go.”