Rolfes guides Incarnate Word to 10th Visitation title game in 11 seasons

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Many of Kate Rolfes' earliest memories revolve around the Incarnate Word girls basketball team, long before she even donned the Red Knights jersey.
Almost since she could walk, Rolfes, whose father, Dan, coaches Incarnate, has had memories coated in red, white and gold.
“I remember a MLK shootout when I was real young. I was the ball girl for the team,” Kate Rolfes said. “My mom took a picture of me holding all the basketballs as the team was in a pregame huddle and was about to get ready for warmups. It started when I was in second or third grade. I just have grown up around so much of this program's history that my dad has coached.”
Rolfes did plenty to make new memories as part of the storied program Friday night, helping the Red Knights beat Parkway North 61-43 in a semifinal at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.
“I really don't ask her to go out and do that every night,” Dan Rolfes said of his daughter being a scoring leader. “I want her to be an overall leader on the floor and I think she does a good job of that for a team with a lot of younger girls.”
Incarnate (9-1, No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) advanced to the Visitation championship game for the 10th time in 11 seasons. The Red Knights, who will face Edwardsville at 8 p.m. Saturday, have won nine titles during that span and the younger Rolfes has seen them all.
Incarnate sophomore guard Saniah Tyler led Incarnate with 15 points and 11 rebounds while Rolfes added 10.
Parkway North (5-1, No. 7 large school), the last St. Louis-area team to defeat Incarnate Word, started out strong.
The Vikings, who edged Incarnate 65-62 on Feb. 11, 2019, opened up an 8-3 lead before Incarnate wiped the deficit away with a 25-3 run.
Rolfes capped it by draining a half-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter to push the advantage to 18-8.
Rolfes — who is headed to Maryville University to play college basketball — said much of her success has come from the guidance of her father.
“Having my last name be Rolfes and having a chance to get a fourth state title is huge,” Kate Rolfes said. “Him being my dad has really pushed me to be the player I am. He pushes me and pushes me until I want to quit, but I never do.”
Incarnate had four players reach double figures. Sophomore guard Jaiden Bryant had 13 and junior guard Ellie Vazzana chipped in 10 points.
Williams led North with 24 points. Senior guard Madeline Bryan added seven points for the Vikings.
It has been two years since Incarnate met Edwardsville in final. Back in 2017, Edwardsville defeated Incarnate 61-57.
“We've said that you have to play three games in three days and it's tough with a young team,” Dan Rolfes said. “There are plenty of great teams here and it's going to take a lot of hard work to win a championship here.”