Rolfes guides Incarnate Word to 10th Visitation title game in 11 seasons

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Many of Kate Rolfes' earliest memories revolve around the Incarnate Word girls basketball team, long before she even donned the Red Knights jersey.

Almost since she could walk, Rolfes, whose father, Dan, coaches Incarnate, has had memories coated in red, white and gold.

“I remember a MLK shootout when I was real young. I was the ball girl for the team,” Kate Rolfes said. “My mom took a picture of me holding all the basketballs as the team was in a pregame huddle and was about to get ready for warmups. It started when I was in second or third grade. I just have grown up around so much of this program's history that my dad has coached.”

Rolfes did plenty to make new memories as part of the storied program Friday night, helping the Red Knights beat Parkway North 61-43 in a semifinal at the Visitation Christmas Tournament.

“I really don't ask her to go out and do that every night,” Dan Rolfes said of his daughter being a scoring leader. “I want her to be an overall leader on the floor and I think she does a good job of that for a team with a lot of younger girls.”