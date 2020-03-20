Rolfes misses chance for perfect finish with father but hopes leadership will endure at Incarnate Word

During the Incarnate Word basketball team’s postseason run, senior Kate Rolfes made a freshman mistake.
As the first half expired in the district final, Rolfes committed a foul in the backcourt, sending Parkway North to the free-throw line with no time left on the clock.
“Are you kidding me, Kate!” her coach and father Dan Rolfes yelled as he stormed to the water cooler to grab a drink, refusing to watch the rebounder-less free throws to end the half.
Kate simply tapped the front of her shoulder to signify it was her fault, then responded by playing an excellent second half to guide Incarnate Word to victory.
“I’ve learned throughout my years not to take what he says to heart, just to take it and move on,” Kate Rolfes said.
Taking ownership of and learning from mistakes were two of the many lessons the senior guard provided for a roster teeming with underclassmen as Incarnate Word was among the state's last four girls basketball teams standing for the 11th consecutive season.
The three-time defending Class 4 state champion Red Knights (27-4) were unable to compete for a fourth successive title after the Missouri State High School Activities Association announced Monday the cancellation of the remainder of the Class 4 and 5 state basketball tournaments in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Incarnate Word was scheduled to face Carl Junction (28-0) in a Class 4 semifinal at 2 p.m. Friday.
“I completely agree where they’re coming from in canceling it, but I hate it for the underclassmen,” Kate Rolfes said. “I’ve experienced (the state tournament) three times, but those kids can’t experience it and they won’t know what it’s like.”
How to negotiate a weekend in Springfield would have been an ideal final lesson for Rolfes to teach her youthful Red Knights’ teammates.
Incarnate Word graduated six seniors last year, including three Division I players — Marissa Warren (DePaul), Rickie Woltman (Purdue) and Kiki Britzmann (Belmont). This season the Red Knights’ starting lineup consisted of two freshmen, two sophomores and Rolfes, with another freshman and sophomore coming off the bench.
“A lot of people were looking at (Kate) not just on the court but off the court,” Dan Rolfes said. “How we prepare for games, how we act before games, after games, in the locker room, so she’s teaching them as much as I am.”
Those lessons were apparent Saturday during the Red Knights’ 57-54 quarterfinal win against Ladue. A noticeably nervous Incarnate Word team trailed 7-2 before Rolfes steadied the ship. The senior went 4-for-4 from three-point range in the early stages and helped the Red Knights take a 24-16 lead.
A senior-laden Ladue team fought back to take a 52-51 lead in the final minutes, but Incarnate Word executed late-game situations to perfection, and sophomore Jaiden Bryant hit the game-winning shot with 2.3 seconds remaining in what would prove to be the final high school game for Kate Rolfes.
“The game Saturday was a phenomenal game, but I wish I would have soaked it in a little bit more, now knowing that it was my last one with my dad,” said Rolfes, who will be playing at Maryville University next season.
Incarnate Word moved to 7-2 in games decided by six points or fewer, including wins over Blue Springs and Whitfield, two teams that also were state semifinalists this season.
“We can’t just put our jerseys on and say we’re going to win every game,” Kate Rolfes said. “It’s going to take time, it’s going to take three-hour practices, it’s going to take film study. We did that all season and it worked.”
Of the top seven players from the Incarnate Word team last season, only Rolfes and junior Ellie Vazzana returned.
But midway through the season, Vazzana suffered a torn ACL. At the time, she was enjoying a stellar campaign, leading the Red Knights in scoring with 14.6 points per game.
“I was heartbroken. I just hated that for her,” Kate Rolfes said. “I knew that when she went down, I had to step up.”
In the game following Vazzana’s injury, Rolfes went 4-for-18 from the field, then put up a season-high 21 shots in two of her next three games before settling back into her complimentary role.
“I have to preach to her, ‘You don’t have to be our leading scorer every night to be a leader.’ There’s lots of different ways to lead, and she does a pretty good job at that,” Dan Rolfes said.
And that leadership spreads far beyond the four walls of the gymnasium.
“It starts off the court with what we’re doing to prepare ourselves, eating healthy, getting a good night’s sleep,” Kate Rolfes said. “I think a big part of our team, since we’re so young and new, is bonding and we’ve developed a great chemistry.”
But the most valuable contribution to her young teammates could be the way she modeled how to accept tough coaching from her father.
“It’s just a special bond that we have. I wouldn’t want anyone else to coach me,” Kate said of her father. “I know he can come off mean sometimes, so I talk to the team and say that I’m doing my part and we just have to keep going.”
And thanks in large part to her steadying influence, the youthful Red Knights are positioned for more championship runs in the future.
Kate's only regret is not having a chance to go 4-for-4 at the state tournament with her father on the sideline.
“Not many people can say they won four state championships with their dad as their coach, so that’s my goal,” Kate Rolfes said following the Red Knights’ quarterfinal win Saturday.
Dan Rolfes added on Monday, “I think we’re going to spend the rest of our lives wondering if we could have done that.”