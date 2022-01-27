Ross is boss, helps Clayton rolls past Parkway North

CLAYTON — Izzy Ross has never been inside a shell.

Yet the senior forward for the Clayton High girls basketball team is headed to Kansas State University next fall on a partial rowing scholarship.

"They told me I'm athletic and if I want I could be a pretty good rower," Ross said. "I'm ready for it."

Ross has not tried to tackle her new sport just yet. She is having too much fun with her first love — basketball.

The 6-footer continued her mastery on the hardwood with a 14-point, 10-rebound performance Thursday to lead the Greyhounds to a 55-18 win over Parkway North in the final game of the four-team Clayton Round Robin in Clayton.

The Greyhounds (8-8) rolled to wins over Hazelwood West and Gateway Science Academy earlier in the tournament before capping off the week with a strong effort against the Vikings (5-12).

Ross recorded her 10th double-double of the season and helped the hosts get off to a 12-3 start.

"I think we came out and we dominated," Clayton coach Brittany Willis said. "They did everything we asked them to and they were able to showcase their talents."

Ross has a multitude of those talents.

The three-year starter was hoping to play basketball in college but received only a few NCAA D-III offers and none of the schools had strong architectural programs, which will be her field of study.

She was hoping to impress Kansas State with her hoops skills. The Manhattan school passed on her basketball talents, but the coaching staff told her the physicality she showed in her videos would make her a perfect candidate for the new sport at the school.

Ross said it takes time to explain to her fellow students she will be competing in a shell, which is a common name for a long rowing boat.

"When I tell them, people look at me and I can tell they're kind of confused," Ross said.

Ross has started to work out on land rowing machines in an effort to get comfortable when she eventually hits the water.

"I think it's exciting," Willis said. "A great opportunity for her."

For now, Ross is content flashing her basketball skills. She scored four points in a span of 46 seconds in the first period to get the Greyhounds out to an 8-0 lead. They held North scoreless in the second period on the way to a 29-6 advantage. The entire fourth quarter was played with a running clock.

Clayton sophomore Jasmine Burks added nine points to the winning attack. Freshman Lauren Young chipped in with eight and sophomore Stella Whitney added six points.

Whitney, a team captain along with Ross, was happy with the way the Greyhounds came out and took care of business right from the opening whistle.

"A great all-around effort," Whitney said. "Our mindset is work inside so we can shoot outside."

Ross took care of the chores in close to the basket, which allowed her teammates more freedom to score from long range.

"Our defensive intensity is what got us going," said Willis, a former standout at Parkway South and McKendree University.

Young and Burks got the ball rolling with a pair of baskets in the opening 47 seconds. The Greyhounds forced four turnovers on the Vikings' first five possessions.

Taylor Miller and Genevieve Roach added baskets in a 17-0 second period outburst.

Clayton won its fourth game in a row for the first time since winning six straight from Feb. 12-24 last season.

North lost for the fourth time in the last six games.

"Their pressure really got to us," Vikings coach Adam Ketcherside said. "We just had trouble hanging onto the ball."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.