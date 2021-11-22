Saniah Tyler, senior, Incarnate Word

Averaged 12.7 points with a team-best 154 assists in helping the Red Knights to their 11th state championship. The University of Kentucky-bound guard guided IWA to a 29-0 mark — the second unbeaten season in school history. Tyler tallied a career-best 31 points in a 75-72 win over Vashon on Jan. 26, team’s closest game of the campaign.
Steve Overbey
