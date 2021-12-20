Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown

RED BUD — The occasional 6 a.m. practice session is a piece of cake for the Carlyle High girls basketball team.
It is getting to those workouts that can be a problem.
The Indians sport one of the youngest teams in the state – there are only three girls with driver's licenses among the 12 players on the roster.
So, it's time to load up.
'"We just pile in," freshman guard Lera Schmeink said. "We're used to it."
The four players to a car theory has certainly worked.
Carlyle continued its blistering start with an impressive 53-24 win over Red Bud in a Cahokia Conference Illinois Division early-season showdown Monday in Randolph County.
The Indians are off to an impressive 10-1 start after compiling a 14-54 record over the previous three seasons. Their quick getaway is the best since the 2012-2013 squad also won 10 of its first 11 games.
Carlyle has not only turned things around in a big way, but it is doing so with a kiddie corps that has been able to get the job done against older, more experienced opponents.
The Indians start four freshmen and a sophomore in most games.
"They definitely don't play like freshmen," Carlyle coach Janelle Kuhn said. "The future is exciting."
The present isn't too bad, either.
Schmeink scored a game-high 18 points and freshman Sophia Hoffmann added 14 for the winners.
Carlyle bolted out to a 13-0 lead against Red Bud (7-7) and never looked back.
"We've been together for so long and we just keep practicing and getting better," said Schmeink, who is the first player off the bench. "Everyone knows what to expect."
The Indians opponents may be a little surprised.
Carlyle, a Class 1A school, has flexed its muscles against several bigger schools and even took Class 3 toughie Centralia to the wire before dropping a 47-46 decision Dec. 13.
Raelyn Harris, another ninth-grader, added eight points for Carlyle.
Sophomore center Emma Meyer provided the defensive muscle with four blocks in the first quarter to put the intimidation factor into play.
"It's our team chemistry that has helped us out the most," Hoffmann said.
Ashlyn Weh, the lone junior on the team, serves in the much-needed role of designated driver.
"She takes us everywhere," Hoffmann said.
Carlie Wademan helped the trigger the early blitz with back-to-back baskets in a span of 49 seconds that pushed the lead to 8-0.
Carlyle ramped up the defensive pressure forcing eight turnovers in the first 5 minutes and 36 seconds. Harris canned a pair of foul shots and Meyer added one free throw before Wademan chipped in with her blitz. Schmeink drilled a triple and freshman Jacie Persing scored from close range for a 13-0 cushion after 6:28.
Schmeink capped off a near-perfect opening stanza with a jumper for a 15-1 lead.
Red Bud responded by climbing to within 17-7 on a basket from Lyla Hess.
The Indians answered with a 16-7 spurt over the final 6:22 of the opening half to waltz into the break with a 33-14 advantage. They scored 11 of the first 15 points of the third period to salt away the victory.
"They did nothing that we didn't see on film or didn't talk about," Red Bud coach Eli Rogers said. "Sometimes, we just throw the ball away when we don't need to be throwing the ball away. I don't want to undersell (Carlyle). They're a very good team."
The Indians, who went 2-24 in 2019, are snapping heads with their incredible turnaround over the first month of the season.
"I think we can keep it up," Hoffmann said. "We're going to have to keep progressing to get to that (next) level. We feel like we're capable of doing it."