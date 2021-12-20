Schmeink leads youthful Carlyle past Red Bud in Cahokia Conference showdown

RED BUD — The occasional 6 a.m. practice session is a piece of cake for the Carlyle High girls basketball team.

It is getting to those workouts that can be a problem.

The Indians sport one of the youngest teams in the state – there are only three girls with driver's licenses among the 12 players on the roster.

So, it's time to load up.

'"We just pile in," freshman guard Lera Schmeink said. "We're used to it."

The four players to a car theory has certainly worked.

Carlyle continued its blistering start with an impressive 53-24 win over Red Bud in a Cahokia Conference Illinois Division early-season showdown Monday in Randolph County.

The Indians are off to an impressive 10-1 start after compiling a 14-54 record over the previous three seasons. Their quick getaway is the best since the 2012-2013 squad also won 10 of its first 11 games.

Carlyle has not only turned things around in a big way, but it is doing so with a kiddie corps that has been able to get the job done against older, more experienced opponents.