SPARTA — Kaydence Schroeder wants to set the record straight.

The Breese Central junior pronounces her first name just like it reads.

"It's not Candice, which is what a lot of people call me," she said.

Schroeder can go by whatever she wishes after her eye-popping girls basketball performance Thursday night.

The 5-foot-11-inch forward poured in a game-high 19 points to help the Cougars rally for a 37-23 win over Freeburg in the Class 2A Sparta Regional title game at Sparta High.

Central (20-11) advanced to face Benton (24-8) in the semifinal round of the Du Quoin Sectional at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Schroeder provided a much-needed third-quarter pick-me-up that triggered a game-deciding 10-1 run.

"I usually pass up shots more," Schroeder said. "But being down, in a big game like this, I'm going to start taking them.

"And I just believed they would go in."

Schroeder drilled a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 69 seconds to trigger the game-changing run that put her team in front to stay.

"That's just what she does, makes big shots," said Central sophomore Kylie Rakers, who added seven points to the winning attack.

The two triples helped the Cougars overcome a sluggish first half. They trailed 13-10 at the break and had more turnovers (8) than made baskets (5) over the opening 16 minutes.

"We just needed to get back to our comfort level offensively," Central veteran coach Nathan Rueter said. "I felt like in order for us to score, we needed to get some baskets in transition."

Schroeder helped make that possible with a pair of long-range bombs from the right wing.

"We just felt like if you want it more, you're going to get it," Schroeder said. "I think that we showed that we wanted it way more."

Central looked like a totally different team in the second half, outscoring Freeburg 27-10.

The Cougars took over defensively as well, limiting the Midgets (22-10) to just four points over the closing six minutes.

Freeburg won two of the three games between the teams during the regular season and wrestled the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division title from Central for the first time since 2006.

The Midgets came out grinding in the first half and bolted to a 13-8 lead behind senior Natalie Peterson, who finished with a team-high 11 points.

The Cougars muscled their way to a 15-all tie midway through the third period before Schroeder led her team on a killer salvo over the final 3 minutes, 29 seconds of the period.

Cece Toennies added a free throw and Rakers converted off a perfect pass from Schroeder to push the lead to 23-16. Schroeder closed out the blitz with a coast-to-coast gallop for a 25-16 cushion.

Central scored six of the first eight points of the final stanza to put the contest away 31-18.

Toennies chipped in with a stick back and Rakers added two foul shots to the run.

"We just wanted to show people that we're better than everyone thinks we are," Schroeder said.

Freeburg had the tempo its way over the first 18 or so minutes.

But Schroeder took charge in the second half.

"Those (3-pointers) really, really opened things up," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "It's tough playing from behind."

This has been a different type of season for the tradition-rich Cougars, who are looking for their fifth final four appearance. They battled through three different back-to-back setbacks and also overcame the midseason loss of two of their top scorers.

"All those things just made us stronger," Schroeder said. "Nothing can break us down. This win proved that we are here to play."

Class 2A Sparta Regional, final: Breese Central 37, Freeburg 23