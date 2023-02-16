Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) celebrates as she returns to the bench during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) blocks a shot by Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen (10) during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) goes up for a layup during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Freeburg bench watches as the clock winds down during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) celebrates after the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central coach Nathan Rueter cuts down the nets after the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) holds Kaidyn Schumacher in celebration after the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Breese Central team celebrates after the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
The Breese Central team celebrates after the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen (10) goes up for a layup during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp (24) drives to the basket during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen (10) takes a jump shot during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) blocks a shot by Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) takes a jump shot during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Kaydence Schroeder (15) goes up for a layup during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Melanie Hilmes (10) passes the ball during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Breese Central's Taylor Trame (11) dribbles the ball during the Class 2A Sparta Regional girls final on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Dwight Fulton Gymnasium in Sparta, Ill. Paul Halfacre, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
"I usually pass up shots more," Schroeder said. "But being down, in a big game like this, I'm going to start taking them.
"And I just believed they would go in."
Schroeder drilled a pair of 3-pointers in a span of 69 seconds to trigger the game-changing run that put her team in front to stay.
"That's just what she does, makes big shots," said Central sophomore Kylie Rakers, who added seven points to the winning attack.
The two triples helped the Cougars overcome a sluggish first half. They trailed 13-10 at the break and had more turnovers (8) than made baskets (5) over the opening 16 minutes.
"We just needed to get back to our comfort level offensively," Central veteran coach Nathan Rueter said. "I felt like in order for us to score, we needed to get some baskets in transition."
Schroeder helped make that possible with a pair of long-range bombs from the right wing.
"We just felt like if you want it more, you're going to get it," Schroeder said. "I think that we showed that we wanted it way more."
Central looked like a totally different team in the second half, outscoring Freeburg 27-10.
The Cougars took over defensively as well, limiting the Midgets (22-10) to just four points over the closing six minutes.
Freeburg won two of the three games between the teams during the regular season and wrestled the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division title from Central for the first time since 2006.
The Midgets came out grinding in the first half and bolted to a 13-8 lead behind senior Natalie Peterson, who finished with a team-high 11 points.
The Cougars muscled their way to a 15-all tie midway through the third period before Schroeder led her team on a killer salvo over the final 3 minutes, 29 seconds of the period.
Cece Toennies added a free throw and Rakers converted off a perfect pass from Schroeder to push the lead to 23-16. Schroeder closed out the blitz with a coast-to-coast gallop for a 25-16 cushion.
Central scored six of the first eight points of the final stanza to put the contest away 31-18.
Toennies chipped in with a stick back and Rakers added two foul shots to the run.
"We just wanted to show people that we're better than everyone thinks we are," Schroeder said.
Freeburg had the tempo its way over the first 18 or so minutes.
But Schroeder took charge in the second half.
"Those (3-pointers) really, really opened things up," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "It's tough playing from behind."
This has been a different type of season for the tradition-rich Cougars, who are looking for their fifth final four appearance. They battled through three different back-to-back setbacks and also overcame the midseason loss of two of their top scorers.
"All those things just made us stronger," Schroeder said. "Nothing can break us down. This win proved that we are here to play."
Class 2A Sparta Regional, final: Breese Central 37, Freeburg 23
