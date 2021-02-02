Scorching start helps Francis Howell Central run past Fort Zumwalt West

O’FALLON, Mo. — The lessons just keep coming for Sofia Tweedie and the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team.
After a red-hot start cooled off Saturday in a loss to Rock Bridge, the Spartans once again opened up with the offense ablaze Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt West as the senior forward and her teammates seemingly couldn’t miss.
There would be no surrender this time, however, as the Spartans rode to the 55-34 win after scoring 22 of the game’s opening 26 points in the first nine minutes of play.
“I think we have to go out, play the game and learn from our mistakes,” Tweedie said. “We’re really good about talking with each other about things. After the Rock Bridge game, we felt the defeat but then we were open with each other about it. I really think we were there for each other and we were open about what we need to do to get better.”
Howell Central (13-4 overall, 5-0 GAC South), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, did hit a bit of a lull in the second quarter as Zumwalt West (9-6, 2-3) – No. 10 large schools – closed the first half by scoring five of the last seven points.
The key part of that run was that it came over the final three-plus minutes of the half. While the Spartans held the 29-12 lead, it could have been a much closer game if not for the team’s defense, Central coach Hayley Leake said.
“We feel like if there are times when we’re not hitting offensively, our defense has to take over for us and we have to carry the load there,” Leake said. “The girls have bought into that and that made a difference tonight.”
Tweedie led all scorers Tuesday with 17 points, as she had that total by the end of the third quarter after scoring nine points in the team’s first quarter blitz, which ended 19-4.
“We play for each other and make the extra passes that make each other better,” Tweedie said. “I felt good tonight but, the way this team is, anybody can step up and get the job done. It feels great to be playing such a team-oriented game. That’s what makes us, and will continue to make us, successful.”
After Tweedie’s effort, Howell Central got 13 points form senior guard Gracie Stugart and eight from junior guard Rylee Denbow.
Senior forward Madison Weydert led Zumwalt West with 10 points in the defeat.
Jaguars coach Chad Towers said West didn’t do itself any favors by missing a litany of shots early and that’s something that just can’t happen against a team of Howell Central’s caliber.
“We weren’t able to execute what we wanted to and we missed some shots early,” Towers said. “It snowballed and that’s a really good team that keeps the pressure on you.”
Tweedie said that it’s Howell Central that’s got to keep the pressure on now as, with eight games left in the regular season and a 1-game lead on Holt – who Central hosts Feb. 12 for the conference title – the Spartans can’t afford to let up.
“We’ve worked hard to keep playing this way as a team and that’s what it’s going to take,” Tweedie said. “We have to go out and apply the lessons we learned, like from Saturday, and keep working hard if we want to achieve the goals we’ve set for ourselves. It (a league championship) is a part of that for us.”
FHC is 11-2 over last 13 against its conference rival. Zumwalt West’s last win came by a 37-31 score March 6, 2020 to win a district playoff game and eliminate the Spartans from the postseason.