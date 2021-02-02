Scorching start helps Francis Howell Central run past Fort Zumwalt West

O’FALLON, Mo. — The lessons just keep coming for Sofia Tweedie and the Francis Howell Central girls basketball team.

After a red-hot start cooled off Saturday in a loss to Rock Bridge, the Spartans once again opened up with the offense ablaze Tuesday at Fort Zumwalt West as the senior forward and her teammates seemingly couldn’t miss.

There would be no surrender this time, however, as the Spartans rode to the 55-34 win after scoring 22 of the game’s opening 26 points in the first nine minutes of play.

“I think we have to go out, play the game and learn from our mistakes,” Tweedie said. “We’re really good about talking with each other about things. After the Rock Bridge game, we felt the defeat but then we were open with each other about it. I really think we were there for each other and we were open about what we need to do to get better.”

Howell Central (13-4 overall, 5-0 GAC South), the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, did hit a bit of a lull in the second quarter as Zumwalt West (9-6, 2-3) – No. 10 large schools – closed the first half by scoring five of the last seven points.