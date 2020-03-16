Season's premature end met with disappointment for area girls teams

Kirkwood High senior forward Natalie Bruns can't help but wonder what if about the girls high school basketball season's premature end.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association on Monday canceled the Class 5 and Class 4 girls and boys state basketball championships, slated for Friday and Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield, amid growing precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.
“I understand what's going on, but I'd be lying if I said anything other than I'm kind of sad and a little upset about it,” Bruns said. “I always thought I would have a say in how my high school career ended, on the floor. (Now), that's not going to happen. I'll never get that chance.”
Kirkwood (24-4) and Hazelwood Central (20- 9) were scheduled to participate Class 5 semifinals Friday while three-time defending champion Incarnate Word (27-4) was in a Class 4 semifinal.
For Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz, pure elation turned sour in less than 24 hours.
After the Pioneers advanced Saturday with a 44-33 quarterfinal win over Poplar Bluff, Tritz told Pioneers' players Sunday plans to play were going forward.
On Monday morning, however, Tritz found out with everyone else there had been a change in course.
“I just didn't want to have to tell my seniors that it was over,” Tritz said. “They'd worked so hard to achieve what they did and that was something I didn't want to have to do.”
At Incarnate Word, the shuttering of the tournament will put a quiet end to the run of three straight state titles.
Red Knights coach Dan Rolfes said he certainly understands why the decision was made but added he also can empathize with the sadness the players must be feeling.
“It's disappointing, but I understand that they had no choice and that this had to be done,” Rolfes said. “It does stink that we don't get the opportunity to finish our season on the court, especially because we had a young team and they didn't have a lot of experience of knowing what it takes to get to the final four and win there. We spent all season preaching to them about what they had to do to prepare and to win and we demanded a lot out of a bunch of freshmen and sophomores. It is disappointing they don't get to finish what they started.”