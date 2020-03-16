Season's premature end met with disappointment for area girls teams

Kirkwood High senior forward Natalie Bruns can't help but wonder what if about the girls high school basketball season's premature end.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association on Monday canceled the Class 5 and Class 4 girls and boys state basketball championships, slated for Friday and Saturday at JQH Arena in Springfield, amid growing precautionary measures to deal with COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

“I understand what's going on, but I'd be lying if I said anything other than I'm kind of sad and a little upset about it,” Bruns said. “I always thought I would have a say in how my high school career ended, on the floor. (Now), that's not going to happen. I'll never get that chance.”

Kirkwood (24-4) and Hazelwood Central (20- 9) were scheduled to participate Class 5 semifinals Friday while three-time defending champion Incarnate Word (27-4) was in a Class 4 semifinal.

For Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz, pure elation turned sour in less than 24 hours.

After the Pioneers advanced Saturday with a 44-33 quarterfinal win over Poplar Bluff, Tritz told Pioneers' players Sunday plans to play were going forward.

On Monday morning, however, Tritz found out with everyone else there had been a change in course.

“I just didn't want to have to tell my seniors that it was over,” Tritz said. “They'd worked so hard to achieve what they did and that was something I didn't want to have to do.”

At Incarnate Word, the shuttering of the tournament will put a quiet end to the run of three straight state titles.