Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational

MASCOUTAH – The offensive glass seemed a remote, unreachable island for Breese Central through three quarters Monday.
The Cougars had not yet retrieved any of their missed shots when senior Riley Jansen stepped to the free-throw line midway through the fourth quarter in a one-possession game.
“We were really struggling (on the boards) and we put a lot of emphasis on rebounding at halftime,” Jansen said.
Jansen led Breese Central with 19 points, and her putback off her own missed free throw propelled the Cougars to a 60-52 victory over East St. Louis in a first-round matchup at the 43rd Mascoutah Girls Invitational.
Breese Central (7-4) advanced to face Mater Dei (7-3) at 10 a.m. Tuesday in a quarterfinal.
East St. Louis (4-5) had outrebounded Breese Central, 14-0, on the offensive glass when Jansen retrieved her own missed free throw, scored and was fouled to give the Cougars a five-point advantage.
Jansen, who scored 14 of her 19 points in the second half, missed the resulting free throw, but sophomore Kaydence Schroeder swooped in. Schroeder gathered the rebound and scored to build a 48-41 lead.
"I wanted the ball and I had to go get it," Schroeder said.
The flurry created the necessary breathing room for Breese Central to close out the game.
“Coming up with those two offensive rebounds off missed free throws late in the game was huge for us,” Breese Central coach Nathan Rueter said.
In the first quarter, the dribble penetration of junior Haley Ottenschnieder allowed the Cougars to open a 16-9 lead.
Ottenschnieder attacked the pressure man-to-man defense of the Flyers to score 11 points and add a pair of assists in the opening frame.
“We’ve been in kind of a lull as a team and I knew we needed to bring it for 32 minutes,” Ottenschnieder said. “We started out really strong and that brought the momentum right away.”
East St. Louis started the game just 1-for-11 from the field, but its prowess on both the offensive and defensive glass brought the Flyers back.
Long defensive rebounds sent senior Jazzmann Westley-Young into transition where she scored on dynamic spin moves near the goal. Precision jump shooting by junior Shakara McCline, including a 25-footer from the volleyball line, tied the score.
The duo combined for 22 of the Flyers’ 24 first-half points, and, when McCline picked the dribble of a Mascoutah ball-handler and coasted in for a buzzer-beating layup, East St. Louis had come all the way back to lead 24-22 at intermission.
“Our two captains (McCline and Westley-Young) did a great job being leaders,” East St. Louis coach Shardae King said. “They came into the locker room and talked to the girls about playing their roles and it pushed them to want to step up more heading into the second half.”
The halftime intermission required plenty of adjustments for the Cougars, who were struggling to contain the Flyers’ two dynamic scorers and had been outrebounded, 11-0, on the offensive glass.
“They were so athletic and so fast to get off the floor and on the offensive glass, it was tough for us,” Rueter said. “We played (man-to-man) specifically because we felt like it gave us a better chance to rebound, and we made the change at halftime to go to zone. We felt like it would give us a better chance to contain their penetration, knowing we might get hurt on the glass.”
The Breese Central 2-3 zone had its desired effect.
The length of Schroeder on the perimeter created deflections and bothered the East St. Louis shooters, who settled for quick, long-distance shots.
The Cougars held East St. Louis to one made field goal through the first six minutes of the third quarter and Breese Central opened a 32-27 lead.
“That (zone) is always in our back pocket,” said Ottenschnieder, who finished with 18 points. “If man-to-man isn’t working or they have one player who is destroying us, we go to it, and it usually works in our favor.”
Late in the third quarter, McCline picked up her fourth foul, and Westley-Young took over the scoring for the Flyers with excellent back-to-the-basket moves.
Two Westley-Young turnaround jumpers tied the game at 35, but it was the ability of Breese Central to excel at what had been the strengths of East St. Louis that turned the tide in the fourth quarter.
Consecutive steals by junior Melanie Hilmes created transition baskets to open a six-point advantage for Breese Central, and when the Cougars' lead narrowed to 44-41, the consecutive putbacks by Jansen and Schroeder created the largest lead of the second half up to that point.
“Our defense was definitely lagging today, both our (man-to-man) and our zone,” King said. “We definitely have to go back to the drawing board, review things, work on our fundamental skills and get back on track.”
Just 35 seconds after the Cougars’ barrage of offensive rebounds, McCline attempted to pick the dribble from a Breese Central ball handler in the back court and fouled out of the game with a team-leading 21 points.
Another turnaround jumper by Westley-Young, who scored 17 points, and a deep triple by senior Derrica Branch closed the deficit to 56-50, but Breese Central closed out the game at the free throw line.
For the Cougars, the win was a refreshing elixir after a 47-41 loss to Freeburg in their previous game Dec. 20. It marked the first loss to the Midgets since 2006, a winning streak that extended 33 games.
“Those seven days gave us a good break to just focus on ourselves, because we were beating ourselves,” Jansen said. “It allowed us to bounce back today and play like we’re capable of playing.”