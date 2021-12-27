Second half adjustments help Breese Central defeat East St. Louis at Mascoutah Invitational

“Our two captains (McCline and Westley-Young) did a great job being leaders,” East St. Louis coach Shardae King said. “They came into the locker room and talked to the girls about playing their roles and it pushed them to want to step up more heading into the second half.”

The halftime intermission required plenty of adjustments for the Cougars, who were struggling to contain the Flyers’ two dynamic scorers and had been outrebounded, 11-0, on the offensive glass.

“They were so athletic and so fast to get off the floor and on the offensive glass, it was tough for us,” Rueter said. “We played (man-to-man) specifically because we felt like it gave us a better chance to rebound, and we made the change at halftime to go to zone. We felt like it would give us a better chance to contain their penetration, knowing we might get hurt on the glass.”

The Breese Central 2-3 zone had its desired effect.

The length of Schroeder on the perimeter created deflections and bothered the East St. Louis shooters, who settled for quick, long-distance shots.

The Cougars held East St. Louis to one made field goal through the first six minutes of the third quarter and Breese Central opened a 32-27 lead.