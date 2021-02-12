Senior duo propels Francis Howell Central in victory against St. Joseph's

St. Joseph’s (10-7, No. 8 large schools) was a late replacement for a conference game with Holt as the sides agreed Thursday to the game after Holt was forced to withdraw due to quarantine.

Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said that the game proved to be doubly important. Not only was it big to beat another top team but it was big to provide an answer after the team dropped a decision to Troy earlier in the week on a last-second shot.

“I was honored to be able to host them and to be able to play against them,” Leake said. “They have a great basketball tradition and they’re always one of the top teams around and that’s what we need this time of year. We want to play different types of teams and I knew that, coming off of Monday, we needed a response. These guys (Stugart and Tweedie) have been stepping up all year, they make big play after big play. The great thing is that it doesn’t always come in the form of scoring. There are other things that are just as important that they do that don’t show in the scorebook.”

Junior forward Kiley Duchardt led the Angels in scoring with 12 points in the defeat. After the effort by Howell Central’s big two, junior Rylee Denbow added eight points in the victory.