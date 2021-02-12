Senior duo propels Francis Howell Central in victory against St. Joseph's

COTTLEVILLE — While there were seven seniors from the girls basketball team recognized at Francis Howell Central Friday, two of them — Gracie Stugart and Sofia Tweedie — shared a little something more.
The pair, who have been neighbors for a while now, shared one of their final celebrations while sharing the offensive load in the Spartans’ 48-35 senior night win over St. Joseph’s.
“There are no words to describe how I’m feeling right now, I love her so much,” Tweedie said. “We live, like, three doors down from each other and, over quarantine with COVID, we’ve gotten so close to each other. We speak about basketball. We speak about our faith together and she’s just been my rock. Going out there with her and balling out with her means the world.”
Francis Howell Central (15-5, No. 1 in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) balled out as the Spartans led by as many as 24 points – or 46-22 – at the end of the third quarter
Tweedie, who is headed to Hawaii Pacific, led Central with 16 points while Stugart, who is soon off the Truman State, added 13.
“Going out there and playing for each other, playing as a team really, means so much,” Stugart said. “Tonight, we were supposed to play Holt and the whole community was so ready for that. We get a great team like St. Joseph’s to come in with all of that program’s history. It means a lot to be able to show what we can do.”
St. Joseph’s (10-7, No. 8 large schools) was a late replacement for a conference game with Holt as the sides agreed Thursday to the game after Holt was forced to withdraw due to quarantine.
Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said that the game proved to be doubly important. Not only was it big to beat another top team but it was big to provide an answer after the team dropped a decision to Troy earlier in the week on a last-second shot.
“I was honored to be able to host them and to be able to play against them,” Leake said. “They have a great basketball tradition and they’re always one of the top teams around and that’s what we need this time of year. We want to play different types of teams and I knew that, coming off of Monday, we needed a response. These guys (Stugart and Tweedie) have been stepping up all year, they make big play after big play. The great thing is that it doesn’t always come in the form of scoring. There are other things that are just as important that they do that don’t show in the scorebook.”
Junior forward Kiley Duchardt led the Angels in scoring with 12 points in the defeat. After the effort by Howell Central’s big two, junior Rylee Denbow added eight points in the victory.
St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said that, instead of no practice or practicing in a gym without heat, which is the current condition at St. Joseph’s, the chance to play top-notch competition – as the Angels will do against Saturday with Vashon at Webster Groves – is of the utmost importance right now.
“They’re young and we needed to play because I didn’t know if we’d even be able to practice,” Matheny said. “So, we’ll take on the No. 1 team. It’s about learning opportunities. We’re not worried about stats or where our points are. We’re real rusty and it shows. I’m glad we got out here, I love this gym. Hayley does a great job and it was an honor to play against a very good team. That makes us better.”
St. Joseph’s entered the game 5-0 all-time against Howell Central. The Angels last win in the series came in 2012 in the opening round of the Visitation Christmas Tournament by a 59-33 score.
Prior to Friday, the closest game the teams played was a 19-point Angels victory in Nov. of 2007.
‘I didn’t know,” said Stugart of the lopsided aggregation of results in the series. “I just feel like it’s so special that we can come out and play as a team and be successful. That’s what’s going to help us going forward.”