Shetley closes with flourish to help Sullivan grab tournament crown

SULLIVAN — Mallory Shetley believes it is never too soon to begin thinking about March.
The Sullivan High senior knows that wins in December can lead to success when it counts the most.
"The post-season is always on my mind," Shetley said.
Shetley turned in a playoff-like performance down the stretch on Friday night.
The six-footer excelled in the final two minutes to help the Eagles knock off Helias 37-34 in the championship game of the Sullivan Classic at Sullivan High.
Red-hot Sullivan (8-1) won its eighth in a row in thrilling fashion, making one key play after another down the stretch to dethrone the defending tournament champions.
"The girls battled the entire game," Sullivan coach Jordan Flora. "We did everything we needed to do at the right time."
Shetley, who is heading to Columbia College, and senior Kya Harbour, shined brightest under the pressure.
Harbour drilled a 3-pointer with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in regulation to put her team in front to stay 35-34. Shetley then nailed down the triumph with a basket and a pair of timely defensive stands. She drew a charge with 28 ticks on the clock and then made a short jumper to pump the lead to three nine seconds later.
She followed that up with a steal with 2 seconds on the clock.
"That changed the whole game right there," Flora said of the charge.
Explained Shetley, "I saw her coming and just got in the way."
Shetley, who passed the 1,000-point plateau earlier this month, led the way with a team-high 12 points, but missed eight of 13 shots from the field. Harbour added 10 points. Sophomore Rylee Denbow chipped in with 9 points by hitting three successive 3-pointers in the first half.
Harbour, known more for her passing skills, came through with the biggest basket of the game. Her 3-pointer erased a two-point deficit and triggered a 7-0 run over the final 2:32.
"It was a game-changer, kind of," Harbour said. "Everyone yells at me to keep shooting, so I did. I get in trouble when I don't shoot."
Helias, behind a game-high 19 points from Lindsey Byers, used a second-half spurt to take a 34-30 lead on a floater down the lane by Kylie Bernskoetter.
The Eagles then used an aggressive in-your-face defense to take control.
Shetley started the comeback with a steal and layup to set the stage for Harbour's clutch bomb.
"Winning a tight-game like this, against a real good team, is only going to help us down the road," Harbour said. "Just being able to handle the pressure is what we need."
The Crusaders (3-2) were without three starters due to injury and illness. But they managed to rally from a seven-point third-quarter deficit to take a trio of leads in the final period.
"The ball just wouldn't go in the basket," Helias coach Alan Lepper said. "But we hung in there. This is good for building for our future."
Denbow hit three 3-pointers in the first 5:04 to help the hosts out to an 11-8 lead.
The teams traded defensive stands in a second quarter that featured only three baskets. Harbour hit a pair of free throws with 4 seconds left to allow her team to waltz into the break with a 19-13 cushion.
Helias used a 10-3 run to go up 23-22 on a old-fashioned 3-pointer from Byers.
But Sullivan had enough gas in the tank to explode down the stretch.
"We had some struggles, but we pulled through in the end," Shetley said. "This was a tough game - it will only make us better."