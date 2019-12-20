Shetley closes with flourish to help Sullivan grab tournament crown

She followed that up with a steal with 2 seconds on the clock.

"That changed the whole game right there," Flora said of the charge.

Explained Shetley, "I saw her coming and just got in the way."

Shetley, who passed the 1,000-point plateau earlier this month, led the way with a team-high 12 points, but missed eight of 13 shots from the field. Harbour added 10 points. Sophomore Rylee Denbow chipped in with 9 points by hitting three successive 3-pointers in the first half.

Harbour, known more for her passing skills, came through with the biggest basket of the game. Her 3-pointer erased a two-point deficit and triggered a 7-0 run over the final 2:32.

"It was a game-changer, kind of," Harbour said. "Everyone yells at me to keep shooting, so I did. I get in trouble when I don't shoot."

Helias, behind a game-high 19 points from Lindsey Byers, used a second-half spurt to take a 34-30 lead on a floater down the lane by Kylie Bernskoetter.

The Eagles then used an aggressive in-your-face defense to take control.

Shetley started the comeback with a steal and layup to set the stage for Harbour's clutch bomb.