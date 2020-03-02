Shetley recovers from foul trouble, helps Sullivan oust Union in district semifinal

UNION — Nine days ago, Mallory Shetley stood in the stands at Mizzou Arena as her cousin Evan won the first state wrestling title in Sullivan school history.
“It was really exciting. Now, I want one too,” she said.
Shetley showed how excited she was to begin her playoff run. At first, maybe too excited.
Forced to sit out most of the first half after committing three first-quarter fouls, Shetley took over after halftime, scoring 15 of her 19 points in the decisive third quarter and leading Sullivan to a 54-46 victory over Union in a Class 4 District 9 semifinal on Monday.
Sullivan (23-2) will play Rolla (23-3) at 5:30 p.m. Friday for the district title. Rolla defeated Salem 64-26 in the other semifinal.
Union opened the game guarding Shetley with a box-and-one defense in an attempt to make other players make shots. Shetley struggled to find openings, and in an attempt to create space and crash the offensive glass, picked up her third foul with 1 minute, 38 seconds to play in the first quarter.
When Union junior Julia Overstreet knocked down a three at the buzzer, the Wildcats led 13-11 heading into a second quarter that would be played entirely with Shetley on the bench.
“I told them during the timeout that this was our chance to, I’m not talking a 15-point lead, but get a gap a little bit,” Union coach Pat Rapert said.
But the opposite happened. Junior Hanna Johanning, who averages 5.9 points per game, scored eight points and added two assists in the half.
“I know that if (Shetley) is not on the court, someone else has to keep it going and score, so I was just trying to play long enough for her to get back in the game,” Johanning said.
After 10 of their first 14 shot attempts came from behind the 3-point arc, the Eagles worked the ball inside, as slick interior passing produced eight consecutive points in the paint and a 24-22 lead at the half.
“We kind of live at the three sometimes, but when the threes aren’t falling, we try to work it inside and that really helped us tonight,” said sophomore Rylee Denbow, who scored 13 points for the Eagles.
Denbow also drew the daunting task of guarding Union junior guard Reagan Rapert, who leads the area in both scoring and assists, averaging 21.7 points and 6.8 assists per game.
Rapert scored 18 points and had seven assists, but a high degree of difficulty was present on each of her 15 shot attempts due to the length and quickness of Denbow.
“I knew it was going to be a big job, but I knew if I got beat I had help behind me,” Denbow said. “Knowing that helped me to keep her in front of me and defend her.”
And when a rested Shetley emerged from the locker room, she was ready to take over the game, converting on drives to the basket, post up moves and offensive rebounds. She scored 15 of the Eagles 23 points in the quarter, as Sullivan built a 47-39 lead after three quarters.
“She came out on a mission and put the team on her back,” Sullivan coach Jordan Flora said. “She had the mentality that ‘we’re not losing.’ How she handled that third quarter was great.”
To keep Shetley out of foul trouble, Sullivan played a zone most of the second half. Union juniors Emily Gaebe, who scored 15 points, and Megan Siedhoff knocked down threes down the stretch, but the Wildcats comeback attempt never got closer than five points.
The win avenges one of only two losses suffered by Sullivan this season. The other loss occurred in their opening game of the season against its championship opponent, Rolla.
“Union played really well, but overall I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. It was a really good win,” Flora said.