Shetley, Sullivan rebound from rare defeat to win Union title

Shetley had six points and senior Kya Harbour added five during the dominant stretch, which lasted 3 minutes and 30 seconds before Webster Groves scored.

“We knew we had to start with a new slate today,” Harbour said. “They've played different teams since then (Webster defeated Jefferson City in the semifinal round Jan. 18), we've played different teams. We played differently defensively and we just approached things from a different angle.”

After showing the Statesmen a zone defense for most of the game, Sullivan switched into its customary man-to-man defense to help spark the run.

“We knew going into this, it was going to be a tough game,” Sullivan coach Jordan Flora said. “They're big. They have the size advantage. Their guards are quick. It was an overall good team effort on our part, I think. We switched to our man to throw them off and it helped pretty well. Normally we play man, but we switched primarily to zone because of their height.”

Webster Groves (13-9), meanwhile, was held to 10 points in the fourth as it watched Sullivan take over with a 37-point second half.