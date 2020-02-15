Shetley, Sullivan rebound from rare defeat to win Union title

UNION — Mallory Shetley and the Sullivan girls basketball team learned an important lesson after hitting a minor speed bump.
The Eagles 18-game win streak came to an end Thursday after a seven-point loss to Union — a team it beat by 16 points earlier this season.
Rather than dwell on the rare loss, Union simply adapted.
The newly-refocused senior forward and her teammates were back in Wildcats territory Saturday and rebounded with a 55-43 victory over Webster Groves to claim the weather-delayed 40th Union Tournament championship.
“We knew we just had to work hard and pick it back up after the loss the other night,” said Shetley, who was named the tournament MVP. “We focused yesterday and had a really good practice. We got into the gym today and focused on how we needed to pick our heads up and we played great. Everybody worked together, we were all hustling and it was good. The way we played, we knew we could win this game.”
The difference for Sullivan (18-2, No. 3 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings), which won its first Union Tournament title and first since 2017, came at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Eagles broke a 33-all tie wide open by scoring the first 15 points of the final frame and never looked back.
Shetley had six points and senior Kya Harbour added five during the dominant stretch, which lasted 3 minutes and 30 seconds before Webster Groves scored.
“We knew we had to start with a new slate today,” Harbour said. “They've played different teams since then (Webster defeated Jefferson City in the semifinal round Jan. 18), we've played different teams. We played differently defensively and we just approached things from a different angle.”
After showing the Statesmen a zone defense for most of the game, Sullivan switched into its customary man-to-man defense to help spark the run.
“We knew going into this, it was going to be a tough game,” Sullivan coach Jordan Flora said. “They're big. They have the size advantage. Their guards are quick. It was an overall good team effort on our part, I think. We switched to our man to throw them off and it helped pretty well. Normally we play man, but we switched primarily to zone because of their height.”
Webster Groves (13-9), meanwhile, was held to 10 points in the fourth as it watched Sullivan take over with a 37-point second half.
While he was happy with most of the game, Webster coach Josh Spuhl lamented to opening to the fourth quarter after a runner by junior guard Ja'Mise Bailey at the end of the third quarter had tied the game at 33.
“It was super bad stretch and it wasn't like it was just one kid. We all took turns and it was too late (to recover),” Webster coach Josh Spuhl said. “I appreciate that we kept trying but Shetley is a great player and her shooting free throws late, you don't want that, not at all.”
The Statesmen had to fight back to stay in it.
Clinging to a 12-11 advantage after one period, Sullivan limited Webster to two points in the second quarter for an 18-14 edge at halftime.
Webster stormed back with a 19-point third quarter, including a runner by junior guard Ja'Mise Bailey at the end of the third to tie it at 33.
Shetley finished with 23 points. She was 12-for-14 from the free-throw line, including 6-for-6 in the fourth quarter. Harbour added 11 and senior forward Riley Lock pitched in 10 for the Eagles.
Harbour and Locke were named to the all-tournament team.
Bailey led Webster with 14 points and senior guard Courtney Lumpkins chipped in 10.
Sophomores Eliza Maupin and Ellie Paloucek were named to the all-tournament team for the Statesmen.
The Eagles will turn their focus to three extremely tough Four Rivers Conference opponents in St. James, New Haven and Owensville before the start of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament on Feb. 29.
“We get the first one back at home Monday and it seems like a while (Jan. 21) since we've been home,” Flora said. “We're just going to have to keep working hard against some tough competition until we get back here (to Union for the district tournament).”