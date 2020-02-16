Shetleys' presence makes Sullivan athletics stronger

UNION – Ask nearly anyone and the name Shetley evokes nothing but the most positive pictures around the Sullivan High School athletics community.
When it comes to basketball, senior Mallory Shetley and her older sister, Columbia College sophomore Clare Shetley, have done plenty at the school. Mallory has even wrapped up an extremely successful volleyball career at the school, as well.
In terms of wrestling and football, the names Evan and Ty Shetley, cousins to Mallory and Clare, are mainstays.
Both qualified for the Class 2 state tournament Saturday. Evan, a senior, won his District 1 tournament at 182 pounds and Ty, a sophomore, qualified by finishing fourth at 138 as the Eagles won its first team district title. Both were members of the Sullivan football team, which finished 6-5 after making the MSHSAA playoffs last fall.
Last year, Evan finished fourth in Class 2 at 182.
Sullivan girls basketball coach Jordan Flora said that its easy to see how seriously the Shetleys take their respective crafts.
“They're huge, we're in the gym the other night, in there shooting, and senior Evan and sophomore Ty – the cousins – are in there running, getting ready for wrestling,” Flora said. “Just the work, the effort, they all put in is outstanding. The entire family is phenomenal. It's been special for me to have Mallory on the team. She's special and I've had a blast coaching her.”
Michelle Shetley, Mallory's mom said that the success enjoyed by the Shetleys has come thanks to plenty of hard work and a great support system for the athletes throughout the years.
“It's pretty awesome,” Michelle Shetley said. “We've all worked hard. There's been a lot of traveling, a lot of running. It's fun, though, but it is a lot of work.”
Mallory, who is averaging 18.2 points per game for the Eagles (19-2, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) most recently was named the tournament's most valuable player as Sullivan knocked off Webster Groves 55-43 behind her 23 points.
The honor is her second, as she was also named MVP at the Sullivan Tournament after making the all-tournament team as Sullivan won the title at the Marquette Tournament.
Fellow senior, Kya Harbour, said that she knows Mallory Shetley, who she's known since her youth, gives her great joy in seeing her succeed.
“As one of my friends, it's great to watch her be like this,” Harbour said. “She works so hard every day – in and out of practice, in and out of the gym. She just means so much.”
While hard work has helped the Shetleys excel, Mallory said she takes great pride in not only seeing her family succeed.
She takes great joy in how everyone at the school with the name Shetley does it.
“We all focus on being good people and working hard at everything we do,” Mallory Shetley said. “It (that hard work) means a lot to all of us. We're hard workers, all of us. Whether it's during the season or the offseason, we all know the work we have to put in to be better at what we do.”
While there is work left to be done, Mallory Shetley said she, for one, is excited for what's to come.
She'll be joining her sister and the Columbia College womens basketball program.
“I'm super-excited because it's going to be so fun, I love the school,” Mallory Shetley said. “I've met all the girls and they're awesome. I can't wait to be there. This year, I think we can go all the way as a team, though, I really do. We're going to keep pushing and give it our best effort.”