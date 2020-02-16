Shetleys' presence makes Sullivan athletics stronger

Michelle Shetley, Mallory's mom said that the success enjoyed by the Shetleys has come thanks to plenty of hard work and a great support system for the athletes throughout the years.

“It's pretty awesome,” Michelle Shetley said. “We've all worked hard. There's been a lot of traveling, a lot of running. It's fun, though, but it is a lot of work.”

Mallory, who is averaging 18.2 points per game for the Eagles (19-2, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) most recently was named the tournament's most valuable player as Sullivan knocked off Webster Groves 55-43 behind her 23 points.

The honor is her second, as she was also named MVP at the Sullivan Tournament after making the all-tournament team as Sullivan won the title at the Marquette Tournament.

Fellow senior, Kya Harbour, said that she knows Mallory Shetley, who she's known since her youth, gives her great joy in seeing her succeed.

“As one of my friends, it's great to watch her be like this,” Harbour said. “She works so hard every day – in and out of practice, in and out of the gym. She just means so much.”

While hard work has helped the Shetleys excel, Mallory said she takes great pride in not only seeing her family succeed.