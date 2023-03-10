SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Pay phones are a thing of the past, but the St. Joseph LeBlond girls basketball team would have spent plenty of quarters Friday night as much as they were successfully dialing long distance.

The Eagles drained 11 of 25 attempts from beyond the arc — a robust 44 percent clip — and turned that into a 45-23 win over New Haven in a Class 2 semifinal game at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.

“I think we're a really good team about passing the ball and finding the open person,” said Eagles senior Shae Lewis, who scored 15 points, including three treys. “And we can shoot threes really well, so that's what helps us in close games.”

LeBlond (28-3) will play either Norwood (23-6) or Tipton (29-1) for the Class 2 final at 8 p.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena.

“We came out and executed on offense and put the ball in the hole,” Eagles coach Jackie Steltenpohl said. “And we played great defense. We shut them down inside and outside, and got a lot of rebounds.”

In its first state final four trip since 2014, New Haven (17-11) will try to end the season on a positive note in the third-place game against either Norwood or Tipton at noon Saturday at JQH Arena.

“Today, the ball didn't fall for us, but it's not from the fact that we weren't working hard. It just wasn't there today. We'll just have to be better tomorrow,” Shamrocks coach Austin Peirick said. “Everybody wants to end the year with a win. Only two teams get to do it and we have an opportunity to do that tomorrow.”

Senior guard Brenna Langenberg had 13 of New Haven's 23 points, as they struggled to get anyone else going with a 29.4 percent shot rate (10 of 34) for the game.

“I think at the beginning it was jitters and then, after that, the ball just wouldn't go in for us,” Shamrocks sophomore forward Alayna Lagemann said.

Three-point shooting was definitely a key in New Haven's downfall. The Shamrocks made just two triples all game, meaning they had a 33-6 disadvantage from beyond arc. New Haven actually outscored LeBlond 17-12 from inside the arc.

“In the first half, I thought some of the threes they got were uncontested wide-open looks, so we had to make some changes there,” Peirick said. “The thing that really hurt us with those shots from the outside were second-chance opportunities.”

The first half was a portend of things to come for how much of a grind it was for the Shamrock offense.

The Eagles knocked down a pair of 3-pointers on their way to an 8-0 start to the game before New Haven finally got on the board on a 3-point play by Langenberg just over three minutes in.

That first bucket came moments after Peirick called a timeout.

“I was hoping maybe it was just a little bit of jitters coming out and the timeout was a reset button,” he said. “Being down eight isn't something that necessarily happens all the time, but we've been there and we know you've got to get a stop and a score and, all of a sudden, it's a one or two-possession game and that's within reach.”

After a triple by Tatum Studer, the Shamrocks scored the final five points of the first quarter to close to within 11-8. LeBlond came out with another 8-0 run to start the second quarter and didn't stop until it had a 24-12 halftime lead.

“Having that confidence going into halftime and the second half, we still knew we had to come out start fresh at 0-0 and not hold back,” Steltenpohl said. “Our shots were falling and theirs weren't, and we were very fortunate for that.”

The first half was the Studer show, as she outscored the Shamrocks by herself 16-12, including a quartet of triples. All 16 of her team-high points came in the first 16 minutes.

“Warming up, I was just focusing on form and stuff,” Studer said. “That first quarter, I was on fire, so anything I got up was gonna go in.”

New Haven mustered just four points in the second quarter to see its deficit quadruple from one quarter's end to the next.

That trend continued in a third quarter in which the Shamrocks were only outscored 6-2, but continued to be frustrated on the offensive end, leading to a fourth quarter in which they were unable to play catch-up.

“We had some great looks at the rim in the third quarter,” Peirick said. “So, you're working that hard on the defensive end to hold a team like that to six and, if you're able to put two, four, five buckets in and you win that quarter, then you have something to build on. But, when you hold a team to six and you only put in two, you don't get that boost. We were still sitting so far away.”

Missouri Class 2 state semifinal: St. Joseph LeBlond 45, New Haven 23