Silvey begins big weekend by helping Edwardsville win showdown against Whitfield

EDWARDSVILLE — Macy Silvey checked her cell phone as soon as she reached the locker room at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The Edwardsville High senior guard smiled as she read the text message from her sister, Makenzie, a standout player at SIU Carbondale.

"She was watching and getting updates and she liked how I played," Macy said. "Her telling me I did a good job, that's what I want to hear."

Little sister put on quite a show for big sis.

Macy Silvey scored 17 points Friday to help Edwardsville to an eye-popping 65-45 win over Whitfield in a battle between two of the top teams in the STLhighschoolsports.com girls basketball rankings. Edwardsville (18-4) is the No. 1 large school and Whitfield (8-3) is the No. 2 small school.

The Tigers used a 12-0 run over the final 4 minutes 57 seconds of the opening period to take command of what was expected to be a tight contest.

But Silvey and her teammates quickly turned the showdown into a one-sided affair. The Tigers led 37-21 at the break and pumped the advantage to 28 points in the third period before coasting home.

"We shot the ball really well, which always makes things easier," Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said. "A lot of them weren't forced and to see them go in was awesome."

Edwardsville won its eighth successive game for the second time this season. It also won eight in a row from Nov. 27-Dec. 18.

Whitfield, the defending Missouri Class 5 state champion, was coming off a 25-day layoff due to coronavirus concerns around the program and some of its opponents. Whitfield last played Dec. 28, a 69-47 loss to Incarnate Word in the Visitation Tournament final.

Warriors junior Brooklyn Rhodes scored a team-leading 11 points.

"We're not going to make excuses," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "No matter how long we took off, it shouldn't have resulted in that."

Slater also called the performance "unacceptable."

Edwardsville's Silvey turned in one of her best performances of the season at the perfect time. Her first of three 3-pointers helped kick-start the early go-ahead blitz.

The 5-foot-10 sparkplug will celebrate the effort Saturday by heading to SIU Carbondale to watch Makenzie, who is 17 points shy of becoming the all-time leading scorer at the Missouri Valley Conference school.

SIU Carbondale faces Bradley in what could be a history-making day for the Silvey family, which has three sisters, all basketball standouts. Makenzie was the 2017 Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls basketball player of the year.

"I can't wait," Macy said.

Macy said she learned a lot from Makenzie, especially in pickup games as a youngster.

"It's not like I feel like I have to live up to her expectations," Macy said. "She's just kind of like a role model of mine."

Silvey helped trigger a balanced attack with a trio of key shots in the first half Friday.

Senior standout Sydney Harris led the Tigers with 24 points and seven rebounds. The 6-foot-1 Harris is headed to Central Michigan University. Tigers senior Elle Evans, a North Dakota State University commit, added 16 points.

"As a team, this was probably our best overall game," Harris said. "We were taking care of the ball and we were hitting shots when we needed to."

Silvey's effort came in her second game back after a battle with COVID. She spent 10 days in quarantine, itching to get some kind of basketball activity under her belt.

"I ran a little, but it was nothing like being in a game," Silvey said. "I feel more comfortable now."

Edwardsville gained control midway through the first quarter with 12 unanswered points. Harris canned a 3-pointer and Evans chipped in with a basket before Kaitlyn Morningstar hit a foul shot for a 17-7 cushion.

Silvey canned a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and the Tigers were off and running. Emma Garner added a short jumper to push the lead to 30-13.

Happe was pleased with Silvey's all-around performance.

"She's been shooting a lot, especially when she was out," Happe said. "She's really looking comfortable with the ball and shooting when she was open. That just makes us even more dangerous."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.