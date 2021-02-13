Silvey, Edwardsville hang on to win long-awaited contest against Civic Memorial

New Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said that seeing the Tigers gut out a win meant a lot, especially in what has become an abbreviated season.

“C-M is a great team, they’re always going to continue fighting to the end and that’s the game we want to be in,” Happe said. “We’re just glad to play them. She got back and hit that huge basket. (It was) huge for momentum. Obviously, she’s still forming and getting that playing time she’s always wanted. She’s doing some big things.”

Harris led four Tigers in double figures with 15 points while Silvey added 14, junior guard Elle Evans added 12 and senior center Katelynne Roberts pitched in 11.

Civic Memorial (2-1) was led by 22 points from senior guard Tori Standefer. As it was, only three of her points came after halftime, though. After Standefer’s effort, junior guard Kelbie Zupan added nine points in the loss.

Eagles coach Mike Arbuthnot said that Edwardsville’s overall depth of scoring made all the difference Saturday.

“They’re a great ball club with great shooters,” Arbuthnot said. “We were just not able to match that, I know Tori had a great game but our second-leading scorer was (in single digits). When you lose by six, their balanced scoring is the thing that, basically, did us in.”