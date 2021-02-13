Silvey, Edwardsville hang on to win long-awaited contest against Civic Memorial

BETHALTO — While the campuses of Civic Memorial and Edwardsville sit roughly 13 miles apart, it had been a while since the two powerhouse girls basketball programs came in direct contact on the court.
Prior to visiting Edwardsville’s 54-48 win Saturday at CM, the teams hadn’t faced off since Nov. 18, 2011 when the Tigers won by 39 points to win a game at the Salem Tournament to keep the Tigers run of 12 straight wins intact.
This one wouldn’t prove to be as easy, junior guard Macy Silvey said she and her teammates knew.
“They’re really good, especially defensively,” Silvey said. “To come out with a win, it means a lot. It proves a lot to the fans, especially because we lost a lot of seniors last year.”
Edwardsville (3-0, No. 10 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) rolled out to the 10- point halftime lead at 32-22 and even moved out to a 16-point edge after six straight points by junior guard Sydney Harris, but the Eagles didn’t go away.
The lead dwindled to three points – at 49-46 with three and a half minutes left before an important 3-pointer by Silvey, ostensibly, sealed the victory as the Tigers ran out the clock.
“My teammates helped my confidence because it started with a steal before I made that shot,” Silvey said. “It boosts your confidence (to hit such a shot) and it gets the whole team going. It meant a lot.”
New Edwardsville coach Caty Happe said that seeing the Tigers gut out a win meant a lot, especially in what has become an abbreviated season.
“C-M is a great team, they’re always going to continue fighting to the end and that’s the game we want to be in,” Happe said. “We’re just glad to play them. She got back and hit that huge basket. (It was) huge for momentum. Obviously, she’s still forming and getting that playing time she’s always wanted. She’s doing some big things.”
Harris led four Tigers in double figures with 15 points while Silvey added 14, junior guard Elle Evans added 12 and senior center Katelynne Roberts pitched in 11.
Civic Memorial (2-1) was led by 22 points from senior guard Tori Standefer. As it was, only three of her points came after halftime, though. After Standefer’s effort, junior guard Kelbie Zupan added nine points in the loss.
Eagles coach Mike Arbuthnot said that Edwardsville’s overall depth of scoring made all the difference Saturday.
“They’re a great ball club with great shooters,” Arbuthnot said. “We were just not able to match that, I know Tori had a great game but our second-leading scorer was (in single digits). When you lose by six, their balanced scoring is the thing that, basically, did us in.”
Ponce, who scored 14 points as a senior when Edwardsville beat C-M in 2010, said she, for one, would love nothing more than to see the series continue.
“They are a great program with a great history and Arb is going to do awesome with them and we hope to continue playing them in the future,” Happe said. “I believe they’re coming to our place next year and it’s good for the communities because the girls play AAU together. We see them all the time in summer ball, so it’s a good way to showcase what we have on this side of the river.”
Arbuthnot, who served as an assistant at Edwardsville as recently as last season, agreed.
“This is a great game for our program and I’m just glad that we were able to work it out,” Arbuthnot said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for Caty and I had a lot of respect for (former Edwardsville coach) Lori (Blade) when she was over there. I think it’s the game that everybody in the area wanted to see. I’d play it again, in two weeks if she wanted to play it, I’d play it again. It’s a fun game, it’s a game everybody wants to see and it’s great for the kids.”