Simmons comes off bench to power Lift for Life over St. Joseph's in Webster Winter Classic

WEBSTER GROVES — Alandyn Simmons remembers every one of her 3-point attempts this season.

The Lift for Life sophomore forward doesn't have to dig too deep into her memory.

"Never took one, never made one," Simmons said.

Until Tuesday night, that is.

The 5-foot-9-inch forward canned her first triple of the season to power the Hawks to a 56-51 win over St. Joseph's in the opening round of the Webster Winter Challenge at Roberts Gymnasium.

Simmons finished with a career-best 14 points and ignited a fourth-quarter rally that sent her team into the semifinal round of the eight-team, weeklong affair.

Lift For Life (8-9) will face Incarnate Word (18-0) at 8:30 p.m. Friday. IWA has won 86 successive games. Vashon faces Rock Bridge in the other semifinal at 7 p.m.

The winners meet for the title at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Lift For Life used a 16-9 run over the final 4 minutes and 47 seconds to pull out the contest from the Angels (11-8).

Simmons began the outburst with a triple from the right baseline that put the Hawks in front to stay 43-42.

"I was open, so I took it," said Simmons, who came into the contest with just 38 points in 11 appearances.

At first, she didn't think the shot was on target.

"Thought it was going to bounce out," Simmons said.

Even her teammates weren't too sure as they watched her put up a long-range bomb with the game on the line.

"I thought, 'Uh oh, this might not be good,' " said Lift For Life freshman point guard Brandi Mills, who also had 14 points.

The shot was not only on target, but it seemed to light a fire under the Hawks, who scored the next five points for a 48-42 cushion.

"She definitely willed us back, for sure," Lift For Life coach Chantell Polk said. "She's playing better than she's played all season."

So are the Hawks.

They knocked off Pattonville 49-47 on Friday and head into the final two weeks of the regular season with plenty of momentum.

"I feel like we're getting into a rhythm," Simmons said.

The Hawks erupted down the stretch with the game on the line Tuesday. Freshman Zha Harris added a pair of foul shots and a coast-to-coast layup following the Simmons bomb. Senior Lauren Bennett also chipped in with a foul shot.

St. Joseph's climbed to within 53-51 behind junior Kayla Jansen, who finished with a game-high 24 points. Her short jumper brought the Angels to within two points with 33 seconds left.

But Paige Fowler and Mills hit free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

"We're a young team and we try to work with what we have," Polk said. "We're a defensive team and we're definitely building up a little steam."

St. Joseph's held a 38-31 lead late in the third period before Mills hit a triple to trim the deficit to four entering the final quarter.

Lift For Life parlayed some defensive pressure into three huge turnovers midway though the final stanza.

"At key times, we just shot ourselves in the foot," St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny said. "Those little things add up."

Lift For Life, which won the Class 3 state title in 2021, is looking to continue its roll as the campaign winds down.

The Hawks are in Class 4 now and will have some stiff competition on the road to the state tournament, including Vashon and Cardinal Ritter.

Webster Winter Challenge, first round: Lift for Life 56, St. Joseph's 51