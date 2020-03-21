Simmons flourishes through tragedy for Hazelwood Central

Hawks coach Chantell Polk said Simmons played a large role in the program's late-season surge.

“She's a dog, it's that simple,” Polk said. “In our terminology, we call (tough players) dogs. They won't back off of people and that's, pretty much, what Nariyah is. She gets in there and just goes to work and won't let go. People tend to underestimate her size. She's very small in stature, but she's one heck of an athlete. Some kids are just wired differently. She is one of those children that will legitimately give her all to the game of basketball. She has been through a lot, but there isn't another child I would want out there as a part of my team.”

Team is exactly the word Simmons emphasizes when she thinks about high school basketball.

She said her progress has come due to a collaborative effort her Hawks cohorts.

“I don't have the words, I'm just all-around happy because I know I'm helping my team,” Simmons said. “They helped me get to where I am. I'm thankful to them. I'm thankful for my dad. I'm thankful for my coach. I'm thankful for everybody that contributed to my success.”

While there have been contributions to her growth, Simmons has done plenty on her own.