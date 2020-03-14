Slow start, turnovers doom Summit against Cape Notre Dame

PERRYVILLE — Summit seemed primed to dig itself out of an early hole Saturday.
Cape Notre Dame’s Lexi Rubel wouldn’t let it happen.
Rubel scored 16 of her 17 points, including 14 in a dominant fourth quarter, to power the Bulldogs to a 55-35 win over the Falcons in a Class 4 quarterfinal at St. Vincent High.
The contest, which was moved from Jefferson College, was played in front of about 120 fans after the Missouri State High School Activities Association limited the number of spectators due to concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
The Bulldogs (25-5) will play either Grain Valley (20-7) or Lincoln College Prep (17-9-1) in a state semifinal at 1 p.m. Thursday at JQH Arena in Springfield.
Jasmine Manuel scored 14 points for Summit (26-4). Jayla McLemore added eight.
Tori Rubel chipped in 11 points for Notre Dame.
Turnovers were the story. Both teams combined for 51, with 29 of those coming when the Falcons had the ball.
“We knew whoever kind of imposed their will the most will win the game, whether it's going to be our press or their press,” Summit coach Dustin Hays said. “But unfortunately, they caused more. When we slow down, we got layups, but they just sped us up and got us out of our offense.”
Lexi Rubel provided the knockout blow early in the fourth quarter after the Falcons cut the Bulldogs’ lead to one. She sank back-to-back 3-pointers and followed them up with a dish to Leah Jansen for another trey, turning a one possession game into a 43-30 advantage.
The Bulldogs finished it off from the free-throw line, going 14 for 16 down the stretch. Lexi Rubel hit all nine of her attempts from the charity stripe in the fourth.
“She can drive it and you got to protect that drive and sometimes the lanes are open and they hit him tonight,” Hays said of Lexi Rubel’s impact.
The teams combined for more turnovers (19) than points (13) in a first quarter that evolved into a defensive slugfest.
Raina Bryant got Summit off to a quick start with an early layup, but Tori Rubel drained a 3-pointer for Cape Notre Dame and Delaney Dohogne scored off of steal. Jansen added a jumper to give the Bulldogs a 9-4 lead.
Turnover woes continued for Summit as the Falcons coughed it up eight more times in the second quarter against Notre Dame’s full-court press. But a layup from Manuel and a steal by Ashley Manalang kept the Falcons close.
“I think we struggled with it just because not many teams pressed us this year,” Manuel said. “At first they did a 1-2-2- and we practiced against a 3-2 at half court.”
The Bulldogs turned it over five more times themselves in the second quarter and saw their lead cut to three after the Manalang steal, but Allie Burnett connected for a 3-ball right before the buzzer to give Notre Dame an 18-12 edge at halftime.
Notre Dame shot 7 for 21 (33 percent) in the first half, while Summit went 6 for 17 (35 percent).
Summit found its offense in the third quarter. Bryant got it going with a dish to McLemore to set up a three-point play and Bryant followed with a strong drive to the basket.
McLemore drained a trey late in the third to bring the Falcons to within one, but Lexi Rubel finished the quarter with a basket to give the Bulldogs a 29-26 advantage heading into the fourth.
“I think in the beginning we just were like, the pressure of knowing that it's like the potential to be my last game and all the excitement and whatnot, we were not the right mindset,” Manuel said of the slow start.
Despite coming up short in its bid to go to state, Hays said this senior class has changed the perception of the entire Summit program.
“When I came into this program five years ago they told us Summit's not a basketball school,” Hays said. “I think this group of girls has changed that forever. Summit's a basketball school now and now it's the underclassmen's job to continue to build upon that legacy.”