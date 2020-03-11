SLU signee Bess helps Poplar Bluff knock out Cor Jesu in Class 5 sectional

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Cor Jesu girls basketball coach John Neff wanted to play up to his team's namesake.

Neff wanted his Chargers to charge up and down the court Wednesday.

But Cor Jesu couldn't get out and run like it wanted and fell to Poplar Bluff 61-43 in a Class 5 sectional at Jefferson College.

"They're a really good team who's got size and some good skill players," Neff said. "They did a good job of neutralizing our speed. With their length, we really had trouble scoring tonight."

Poplar Bluff (19-9) advanced to play Kirkwood (23-4) in a Class 5 sectional, which is scheduled to be played at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lindenwood University.

Cor Jesu (15-14) fell in the sectional round for the second consecutive season.

"We never gave up," Cor Jesu junior Addison Erusha said. "We could have done the little things better, but we never gave up."

Erusha led the Chargers with 14 points, while senior Olivia Korpecki scored 10 points. They both had four rebounds.

The Chargers suffered 27 turnovers while trying to play at a faster pace than Poplar Bluff wanted.