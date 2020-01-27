Small gets 300th coaching victory as MICDS rolls past Lindbergh

SAPPINGTON — MICDS girls basketball teammates Jessica Brooks and Zaire Harrell each smiled and allowed a small laugh.
Brooks, a senior forward, and Harrell, a sophomore guard, had just collided Monday going after a turnover. The 5-foot-11 Brooks hit the floor, while the 5-foot-8 Harrell kept her feet — and the ball.
That was about the only misstep the Rams had in a 61-27 win over the host Flyers in the first round of the Lindbergh Tournament.
“We work a lot on getting after every ball,” Brooks said. “Any chance that we have to get on the ground and make the hustle play, we work on that a lot in practice. Also having my teammate and knowing she will be next to me to pick me up is the best feeling. I think that culture we create in practice really translates well into the game and it showed tonight.”
MICDS coach Scott Small didn’t think twice when he saw Brooks and Harrell collide.
“They do that,” said Small, who picked up his 300th career coaching victory. “It happens in practice every day. I’ve learned just to let it happen and that’s the way things are.”
MICDS (9-6) advanced to play Miller Career (13-3) in a semifinal at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Brooks finished with 24 points and Harrell scored 19 for the Rams. Hannah Wymer scored eight points for Lindbergh (7-7).
MICDS led the whole game, paced by an aggressive full-court press defense that kept the Flyers out of any offensive rhythm.
“We knew it was going to be a tough matchup with their size and athleticism and the pressure they can bring,” Lindbergh coach Michele Pittroff said. “Early on we missed some easy shots and they capitalized on the other end, but I’m proud of the girls’ effort.”
The Rams forced 14 turnovers in the first half, including nine in the second quarter. When it wasn’t creating havoc with its full-court press, MICDS got numerous second and third chance opportunities as Brooks, Gira and Fall dominated the glass.
Harrell scored a pair of buckets and Brooks converted on a three-point play to start the third quarter before their collision.
Not the worse for wear, Harrell scored on the Rams’ next possession and Brooks followed with a 3-pointer to help earn the monumental victory for their coach.
“You think about all the kids you’ve had in the program who worked really hard to make this possible,” Small said.