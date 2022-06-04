Smith scores three times to lead Fort Zumwalt South to second successive state championship

FENTON — It all began with a simple roll of the dice.

The Fort Zumwalt South girls soccer team concluded every single practice this season with wind sprints.

The amount and distance of the grueling runs were determined by the number that came up.

Assistant coach Jim Layne would spin an app on his phone while the girls watched in hopes of seeing the No. 1 for just one quick sprint.

Somehow it never worked that way.

The No. 6 came up on a regular basis, forcing the girls to run full speed for a fairly long length of time.

"Kind of funny how that always happened," South sophomore sniper Audrey Smith said.

Added junior forward Brooke Cattoor, "I think he fixed it just to make us run longer."

The ploy worked, whether it was on the level or not.

Smith scored three times to help the Bulldogs to a convincing 5-3 win over Glendale in the Class 3 state championship match Saturday afternoon at Soccer Park.

Zumwalt South (26-1) claimed its second successive crown after winning the program's first title last season.

Smith was quick to point out those dreaded running sessions came in handy during the heat of early June.

"It's all about fitness," Smith said. "That's how we won most of our games, because we're fitter than the other team."

Cattoor and sophomore Ashley Miller also scored as the girls team equaled the boys squad, which claimed its second successive championship in the fall.

"Now, when one of the boys says, 'Can you do what we did, I can yell back and say, 'Yes,' " Cattoor said.

The St. Peters-based school has built up a soccer dynasty in a matter of 53 months with four state championships.

"I was thinking, 'This isn't real,' " Miller said. "It's mind blowing."

South, which closed the season on a 15-match winning streak, has won 48 of 51 matches during its two-year title blitz.

Bulldogs coach LeAnne Sanders summed up the season in one sentence during a tearful talk with her players after the contest.

"You took something that was great — and made it outstanding," Sanders said.

The Bulldogs completed a dominant campaign with another in a long series of impressive performances. They rolled out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back. Glendale (21-4) scored two late goals to make the final score appear more respectable.

"It might take a couple days for this to sink in," Smith said. "You feel like it's not really true."

Big Game Smith turned in another dazzling title game performance. She scored three goals last season in a 5-2 win over Grain Valley in the title match.

She was just as impressive this time around, taking over the contest late in the first half.

"Audrey is fast, she's smart, she knows exactly what to do," Sanders said. "She literally works her butt off for the team. "

Smith's three goals give her the school record for most tallies in the season with 35.

"The best part is she makes the other players around her better, too," Sanders said.

Smith kick-started the attack by using her speed to open the scoring in the 15th minute. She hauled in a long boot from senior goalkeeper Sarah Bozeman before blowing past her defender along the left wing. Smith calmly slotted the ball into the net to begin the onslaught.

Miller tallied in a similar fashion just 13 minutes later, zipping through the defense before drilling her 12th goal of the season.

Cattoor capped off a near-perfect half by converting on a blast from inside the box with 6 minutes and 23 seconds left before the break. It was her 34th goal of the season. Smith set it up with a perfect pass.

Smith pumped the advantage to 4-0 just more than two minutes into the second half off a pass from Cattoor. Miller set up Smith five minutes later to push the lead to 5-1.

Glendale sophomore Annaliese Black scored a pair of late goals to get her team close.

The Falcons carried a 10-match winning streak into the contest, thanks in part to freshman Charlie Wistrom, who tallied 31 goals.

"We didn't start well, but we came back the best we could," said Wistrom, the daughter of former St. Louis Rams defensive end Grant Wistrom. "It was a good experience overall."

The Bulldogs now can set their sights on a potential three-peat after two near-perfect seasons.

"We knew that all year long people would be on our backs, wanting to beat us because we won the championship," Smith said. "So the coaches kept pushing us to get better and I feel like we did that."

