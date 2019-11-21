COLUMBIA, Ill. — Everyone in the gym knew that Adrenna Snipes was taking the last shot.
And when the Alton Marquette sophomore got the ball in her hand, she didn't disappoint.
Trailing by one with time winding down, Snipes nailed a buzzer beater to lift Alton Marquette to a thrilling 57-56 victory over Greenville in a Columbia Tip-Off Classic semifinal on Thursday at Columbia High School.
"I knew we were down by one, so I had to get to the basket," Snipes said. "When I got the ball, I know what to do. I'm fast and strong, so I just took it to the rim."
Alton Marquette (2-0) will play host Columbia (2-0) for the championship at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Greenville (1-1) will take on Waterloo (1-1) for third place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
After a missed free throw attempt that would have put the Comets up by two, Alton Marquette got the ball into the hands of their sensational sophomore with nine seconds to play.
"We want her to have the ball all the time," Alton Marquette coach Lee Green said.
Snipes flew down the court, slashing and weaving through defenders before pulling up from five feet and draining the game-winning jumper.
"We knew that Snipes is tremendous in transition and we didn't stop her and she made a heck of a shot," Greenville coach Kolin Dothager said.
Snipes finished with 28 points, four rebounds and three steals. She scored 25 points in the season opener against New Athens on Tuesday.
"I saw how they're defense (was defending) me," Snipes said. "If they came at me, I kicked it out. If not, I'll drive into the paint."
After trailing 31-24 at halftime, Greenville started to chip away at the Alton Marquette full-court press that had given it trouble in the first half. Green called off the press midway through the third quarter, but not before Greenville took a 40-39 lead just before the start of the fourth quarter.
"They came out with a little more energy in the third quarter and that's what good teams do," Green said. "They just really started to attack our press. They started throwing over the top and we got a little tired in it."
The Comets used a 10-0 run in the fourth to take a 50-43 lead behind the sterling shooting by senior Rylee Pickett, who finished with a game-high 31 points.
"Rylee was outstanding tonight," Dothager said. "She was really down on herself, but I'm so proud of her. She wanted the ball, she wanted to make plays and I'm just super happy with her."
While Pickett carried the load, Greenville was without starting center Megan Hallemann, who ran into foul trouble early.
The 6-foot-4 center finished with four points, five rebounds and five blocks but fouled out with four minutes remaining.
"She's so tall, just not a lot can get past her," Snipes said.
Her absence was felt when she was sent to the bench for good.
"She is really the core that allows us to do what we do because they focus so much on her," Dothager said. "Not having her or Gwyn (Mitchell), who's our second big, both out of the game, offensively and defensively that hurt us."
With Snipes leading the charge, Alton Marquette is off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 1999 and got a much better outcome against a Greenville squad that handed it a 40-point loss in a regional final a season ago.
"We were girls against women in that game," Green said. "They had a great gameplan and was on fire. They were a great team and I thought, if sectionals hadn't been at Hillsboro, they go to state. It was on our mind a little bit, but the girls are confident and they feel that they can go in and beat anybody."