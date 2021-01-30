Solid effort carries Whitfield past Lutheran North to repeat as Queen of Hearts champ

The game was something of a departure from the Warriors’ 49-42 win at North Jan. 22.

“We did not have our A game in that first one by any stretch,” Slater said. “Coming into this one, we’re shorthanded. We’ve got JB over there, she’s dressed, but were just trying to see if we can buy her a little time. We knew everybody had to give a little bit more. The first time we were 7-of-27 from the line and we missed 16 shots from inside of three feet, that’s the easy answer.”

The title, which was Whitfield’s second straight at the Queen of Hearts event, was made possible by three Warriors who scored in double figures.

Blakemore led the way with 18 points for Whitfield (16-3 overall, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) while sophomore guard Treazure Jackson added 16 and Rhodes 11. For their efforts over the three days of the event, Jackson made the all-tournament second team while Blakemore and Rhodes made the first team.

“It’s really a special feeling,” Rhodes said. “You know you have to go out and work hard as a team to win against some other really good competition, but it (the individual recognition) means a lot.”