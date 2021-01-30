Solid effort carries Whitfield past Lutheran North to repeat as Queen of Hearts champ

FRONTENAC — Things went so well Saturday that sophomore forward Brooklyn Rhodes was somewhat taken aback.
As Rhodes and her Whitfield teammates rolled to the championship title of the 41st annual Queen of Hearts Tournament at Villa Duchesne by beating Lutheran North 51-40, North actually led by a point – at 9-8 — after the first quarter before the top-seeded Warriors went to work.
“We weren’t winning?” Rhodes asked head coach Mike Slater after the game. “I didn’t know.”
With the way the Warriors ended up playing over the final three quarters, Rhodes’ question was a seemingly legitimate one.
Having beaten North by seven points a little over a week prior and playing without the services of injured JaNyla Bush, Whitfield shook off a slow start and led by six points — at 24-18 — as halftime and grew the lead to as many as 18 points — at 50-32 with 3 minutes, 14 seconds to play.
Senior guard Kelsey Blakemore tallied eight in the second quarter while Rhodes pitched in six as the Crusaders took over.
“We knew this was a game we wanted to win, so everyone knew we had to come out and do what we had to do,” Blakemore said. “Getting our legs under us and getting into the flow of the game was a key for us today and that’s what we were able to do after that first quarter.”
The game was something of a departure from the Warriors’ 49-42 win at North Jan. 22.
“We did not have our A game in that first one by any stretch,” Slater said. “Coming into this one, we’re shorthanded. We’ve got JB over there, she’s dressed, but were just trying to see if we can buy her a little time. We knew everybody had to give a little bit more. The first time we were 7-of-27 from the line and we missed 16 shots from inside of three feet, that’s the easy answer.”
The title, which was Whitfield’s second straight at the Queen of Hearts event, was made possible by three Warriors who scored in double figures.
Blakemore led the way with 18 points for Whitfield (16-3 overall, No. 3 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) while sophomore guard Treazure Jackson added 16 and Rhodes 11. For their efforts over the three days of the event, Jackson made the all-tournament second team while Blakemore and Rhodes made the first team.
“It’s really a special feeling,” Rhodes said. “You know you have to go out and work hard as a team to win against some other really good competition, but it (the individual recognition) means a lot.”
Lutheran North (9-5, No. 9 small schools) was led by 13 points apiece from senior guard Cynaa Coleman and Taleah Dilworth. Dilworth and Coleman earned first-team all-tournament honors while junior forward Symone Thomas made the second team.
While Crusaders coach Chris Forrest gave Whitfield its due, he said that even trailing like the team did at the half, North didn’t do itself any favors in what he termed the decisive third quarter where Whitfield held the 13-4 scoring edge.
“We just couldn’t get the seal to break in the third, we did get a lot of things we liked,” Forrest said. “Making the last ditch effort was fine, I’m proud of the girls for their effort. We really lost it in the third quarter. Whitfield’s a good team. At the end of the day, trying to keep them out of the paint or battling them in the paint is going to put you in a lot of bad positions. It’s going to get you trouble matchups. They’re a good team.”