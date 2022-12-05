 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sophia Loden, senior, Mascoutah

Sophia Loden, Mascoutah

Sophia Loden, Mascoutah basketball

The 5-foot-11 sharpshooter averaged 22.7 points per game, tops in the rugged Mississippi Valley Conference. She hit 43.2 percent from the field and displayed a penchant for coming up big in important games. Loden had 20 games of 20 points or more and passed the 30-point plateau six times. Also, topped the Indians in rebounding at 12.5. Signed to play at the University of Southern Indiana.

