Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central

ST. PETERS — Jordan Speiser certainly didn't display any signs of nerves or jitters.
The Lutheran St. Charles freshman forward appeared cool and composed in her very first varsity game.
But the butterflies were there, fluttering around in her stomach the entire night.
"They just finally stopped," she said minutes after pumping in a game-high 24 points to lead the Cougars to a 59-48 win over Francis Howell Central in the opening round of Lutheran Girls Basketball Tournament.
Lutheran St. Charles (1-0) will face MICDS (2-0) in the semifinal round at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the eight-team affair.
The weeklong event is scheduled to conclude Friday, with the championship contest set for 8 p.m.
The 6-foot-1 — and still growing Speiser — showed the poise of a veteran with an impressive performance that included seven rebounds and a trio of blocked shots.
At just 14 years old, she helped the Cougars take over the game in the second half, triggering a 10-0 run at the outset of the third quarter that put the hosts ahead to stay.
"She did a great job of stepping up, especially when we needed a bucket," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "That's what we need players to do in those moments."
Another newbie, freshman Chloe Reed, also came up big with 13 points in her debut. The 5-10 forward is the daughter of former Troy standout Renee Rogliardi.
Junior center Megan Aulbert added 13 points and 11 rebounds to the winning attack.
But Speiser stole the show at both ends as she proved to be a thorn in the Spartans' side the whole night.
"She hit some tough shots in transition," Howell Central coach Hayley Leake said. "There's not many girls you see that can come down in transition and pull up with a (3-pointer) with as much ease as she did."
Speiser drilled a pair of triples in the final 59 seconds of third quarter to push the lead to a 44-39. Central (1-1) had climbed to within 38-37 before Speiser's first bomb.
"She was strong," Aulbert said.
Speiser tried to shoo away the butterflies with a baseline jumper just two minutes into the contest. She completed the opening period with a 3-pointer that put her team up 17-13.
Lutheran St. Charles took control of the contest with a 10-0 blitz over the first 3 minutes and 32 seconds of the third period. Aulbert broke a 28-all tie with an old-fashioned 3-point play. Reed followed with back-to-back layups before Speiser's 3-pointer pumped the advantage to 38-28.
"I was very nervous," Speiser said. "I just tried to forget about it and go out and play. But, I stayed nervous the whole way."
Central climbed to within 38-37 on a layup by Rylee Denbow off a steal from Trinniti Matthews, who finished with a team-high 21 points.
Speiser then silenced the rally with back-to-back treys.
The Spartans made one final push, fighting back to within 44-41 on a basket by Matthews.
But Lutheran St. Charles reeled off the next seven points to regain control. Aulbert had five of those tallies.
"This feels good," Aulbert said. "We played together as a team. We lifted ourselves up."
Sophomore Ally Auringer added seven points to the winning attack including four foul shots in the final 3:30.
The Cougars have gone almost an entire decade without winning their own tournament, according to Luttschwager. The last time they took home first place was in 2012-2013 when they went on to win the Class 3 state championship.
"This was a good first game for us, a tough opponent, a well-coached team," Luttschwager said. "This was a great way to start. Now, we've just got to continue to build on it."
Briana Mason added 14 points for Central, which beat Howell North 50-28 in its opener last week. Denbow chipped in with 11 points.
"The girls worked hard, there was a lot of effort out there on the floor," Leake said. "This team is still learning. I'm really confident they'll be able to figure things out."