Speiser fends off nerves to lead Lutheran St. Charles past Francis Howell Central

"I was very nervous," Speiser said. "I just tried to forget about it and go out and play. But, I stayed nervous the whole way."

Central climbed to within 38-37 on a layup by Rylee Denbow off a steal from Trinniti Matthews, who finished with a team-high 21 points.

Speiser then silenced the rally with back-to-back treys.

The Spartans made one final push, fighting back to within 44-41 on a basket by Matthews.

But Lutheran St. Charles reeled off the next seven points to regain control. Aulbert had five of those tallies.

"This feels good," Aulbert said. "We played together as a team. We lifted ourselves up."

Sophomore Ally Auringer added seven points to the winning attack including four foul shots in the final 3:30.

The Cougars have gone almost an entire decade without winning their own tournament, according to Luttschwager. The last time they took home first place was in 2012-2013 when they went on to win the Class 3 state championship.

"This was a good first game for us, a tough opponent, a well-coached team," Luttschwager said. "This was a great way to start. Now, we've just got to continue to build on it."