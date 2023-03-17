SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The only thing that could slow down Jordan Speiser on Friday was a little bit of foul trouble.

Speiser picked up her second and third fouls in quick fashion two minutes into the third quarter of Lutheran St. Charles' Class 5 girls basketball state semifinal against defending state champion West Plains and sat out the rest of the quarter.

But the sophomore standout was unstoppable aside from that, dropping in 29 points in 26 minutes played to lead the Cougars to a 71-50 win at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.

Lutheran St. Charles (26-5), the No. 6 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, advanced to its third state championship game and first since winning it all in 2013.

The Cougars will take on Carl Junction (30-1) at 8 p.m. Saturday at MSU's JQH Arena. The Bulldogs enter the title game with a 25-game winning streak.

“I thought our kids just came out with great energy,” Cougars coach Erin Luttschwager said. “I thought we were really focused, especially on the defensive end, with what we needed to do. I thought our rebounding was tremendous and that just led to great shots on offense.”

West Plains (24-8) — which hadn't allowed more than 67 points in a game this season before Friday — came into the game with a clear plan to slow down Speiser, arguably the top sophomore player in the state, but that was easier said than done.

“One thing we talked about all week was we weren't going to give Speiser any space and we didn't do a very good job of that in the first half,” Zizzers coach Scott Womack said. “You just can't give her room. She's really good and that's why she's being recruited like she is.”

The Cougars scored eight of the first 10 points and never trailed. They led 14-4 at one point in the first quarter before settling for an 18-12 lead at the end of eight minutes.

The second quarter proved to be a big one in the game, as Lutheran outscored West Plains 24-10 to take a commanding 42-22 lead into the halftime locker room.

Speiser was the biggest reason why with 22 of her 29 points in the opening half. She was 7 for 10 from the floor in the first 16 minutes, including 6 for 8 from beyond the 3-point line.

The Cougars shot a blistering 66.7 percent (14 of 21) from the field in the first half, including 8 of 12 from 3-point range.

“I think it was just a group effort,” Luttschwager said. “Obviously, Jordan came out and was firing and hitting. But that all comes from everybody working together. We understand we've got great shooters and the more we can get that ball moving and get it inside-outside, I just feel like we're hard to guard.”

Speiser agreed with her coach's assessment.

“Everyone else has been stepping up the whole season,” Speiser said. “They had to focus on every one of us. They couldn't stop just me or just Megan (Aulbert) or just Ally (Auringer). They had to stop every one of us and I feel like that helped out a lot.”

The second quarter disparity in points was one of the biggest keys to the game for Womack.

“Really, the first quarter wasn't that devastating to me because we were down six,” he said. “It came down to the second quarter getting outscored 24-10. That was the whole game right there.”

When Speiser went out with her third foul, the Zizzers had cut their deficit to 17 on the and-one free throw. When she came back in to start the fourth quarter, the Cougars lead was 52-39, meaning they lost just four points off their lead while she was out.

Anytime the Zizzers gave a hint they might make a run to get back in the game, the Cougars had an answer to keep their lead in double digits the entire second half.

“We knew they were going to come out firing. We knew they would start attacking the bucket, taking every shot they could get,” Luttschwager said. “They've got experienced seniors and they were playing to defend their title, so we knew they weren't going to just stop. We had to make sure we didn't lose focus and maintain that lead.”

Starting forward Aulbert is the only Lutheran St. Charles senior who plays heavy minutes (guard Layla Yuen plays sparingly off the bench), so she knows this group of underclassmen-heavy Cougars will likely have more state runs in the near future. That will make her savor her last one even more.

“I came here because I believe in Coach. She had taken her team to the state championship before and that was one of the main reasons I came to Lutheran High,” Aulbert said. “So it means a lot. To have the opportunity to be here in the first place and to play in that game is a huge blessing.”

Class 5 state semifinal: Lutheran St. Charles 71, West Plains 50