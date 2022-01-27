St. Charles West hands Orchard Farm first loss of season

ORCHARD FARM — Mia Nicastro didn't let the frustration set in.

The St. Charles West standout did not hit even one shot from the field in Thursday's big GAC North girls basketball showdown at Orchard Farm.

But, the St. Louis University signee grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds and knocked down nine of 10 free throw attempts — including the go-ahead foul shots with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left — to lift the Warriors to a 41-38 win over the previously unbeaten Eagles.

“Free throws are a huge part of any game, especially this one being such a close game throughout,” Nicastro said. “Obviously frustrated that my shots weren't falling. Not a typical night for me. But I practice free throws all the time and I just focused on trying to hit those.”

St. Charles West (13-2 overall, 5-0 league) won its third game in a row on the heels of a two-game skid that had preceded the Warriors' 10-0 start.

“It wasn't pretty, but it gives us the conference lead, so we'll take it,” Warriors coach Angela Poindexter said. “Ugly or pretty, it all counts the same.”

Orchard Farm (12-1, 2-1), the No. 9 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-school rankings, lost to the Warriors for a ninth straight time dating back to Jan. 5, 2018.

“I told the girls in the locker room they've got to hold their heads up,” Eagles coach Mike Seideman said. “Losing three starters in a game (one to injury, two fouling out) makes it tough to compete in the fourth, but the girls that were in there were holding their own. I'm not mad at all about the effort. Obviously, we're upset about the result, but the good thing about conference games is we get to see them next week.”

Nicastro came into the game ninth in the area scoring race at 21.5 points per game, but was held in single digits for the first time in the last 51 games. Still, she found other ways to contribute.

“She made her free throws and she got 12 rebounds,” Poindexter said. “She's not happy. She's happy that we won, she's not happy with herself. But, it's a team goal all the time and she understands that.”

Nicastro, who went 0-for-13 from the field, had hit at least one basket in each of her previous 86 varsity games. She went 1-for-8 from the floor in her first varsity contest on Nov. 20, 2018.

Seideman was pleased with the defensive effort his team executed against Nicastro.

“I was so happy with that,” he said. “That's something we obviously scouted and prepared for. It was a new defense we put in. This was the first time we played a 3-2 (zone) all year. We said let anyone else beat us, but it was not going to be Mia.”

Lily Jackson led the Warriors with 11 points. Elena Scheve (9 points) and Hannah Myers (7) each scored above their season average.

“The first half, I wasn't making any of my shots, but I came back second half and started making some,” said Scheve, who had all nine of her points in the second half.

Scheve was also part of a three-headed rebounding monster with West, as she, Nicastro and Harmony Hudson (10) all recorded double-digit rebound totals.

“Rebounding is a really big thing for us because we've kind of struggled with that in the past,” Nicastro said. “Any day that three players can be in double digits in rebounds is a good rebounding day.”

The first half was about as even as could be with the teams tied 9-9 at the end of one quarter and 18-18 at halftime.

“Both teams couldn't get a shot to fall,” Poindexter said. “They like to shoot and we like to shoot. They just weren't falling.”

With the game tied 24-24 inside the final two minutes of the third quarter, Cami Nelson drained back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Eagles the biggest lead either team would enjoy on the night. Nelson had entered the game 2-for-21 from beyond the 3-point arc.

“That was huge,” Seideman said. “Cami's been struggling from the 3-point line, but I just tell her, 'Hey, if you're open, take the shot.' And you see the result.”

West drew even at 34-34 on a Hudson free throw. Nicastro then knocked down a pair of freebies to give the Warriors the lead for good. She later hit two more to give her team its biggest lead at 40-35 with 24.3 seconds left.

Kylie Williams' 3-pointer from the left elbow brought Orchard Farm to within two with 16 seconds left. After Jackson made one of the two free throws, the Eagles got off a tying 3-point attempt from Maddy Shelton with four seconds left. But it was off the mark and Orchard Farm suffered its first setback of the season.

The two teams will square off again next Friday at West with the Warriors having the early upper-hand in the GAC North race.

“We knew they had a lot of hype being undefeated, but we knew what we came here to do,” Nicastro said. “We knew that we were going to be the toughest opponent that they've faced so far. We're happy with the win. I'd so much rather have a win under my belt than a good game by me.”