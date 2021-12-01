St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North

ST. PETERS — St. Charles West senior guard Lily Jackson admits there were times last season when she was caught standing around and watching standout teammate Mia Nicastro do all of the work.
"Sometimes, she would just carry the whole team," Jackson said of the Saint Louis University-bound winger. "Now, we feel like we've learned how to take over when Mia is not able to."
The 6-foot-2-inch Nicastro was at her usual best with a 24-point, 14-rebound performance in the Warriors' 49-43 win over Lutheran North in the semifinal round of the Lutheran St. Charles tournament Wednesday night.
But Jackson and the rest of the supporting cast came through with one key play after another.
Jackson, a three-year starter, pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds. Senior Harmony Hudson and junior Elena Scheve added nine rebounds each.
"We used to struggle if Mia wasn't there to carry us," West veteran coach Angela Poindexter said. "That's what made tonight so special. Everybody added something."
West (4-0) will face Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) in the championship game of the eight-team affair at 8 p.m. Friday.
The Warriors are off to their best start since at least 1999. They won their first three games in 2011, 2003 and 2004. They will be searching for their first Lutheran Tournament crown since winning the title in 2014 with a 63-50 win over Visitation.
One of the keys to the quick getaway is the improvement of the other four starters. Nicastro averaged 21.2 points and 8.1 rebounds last season. She scored 424 points and with her 22 assists, had a hand in 42.6% of the Warriors' offense.
Those days are long gone.
The rest of the West squad has stepped up its game to help make this group a team to watch as the season rolls along.
"They can't double-team Mia or run a box-and-one," Poindexter said. "Because somebody else will pick it up for us."
Jackson turned in a strong floor game with four assists. She helped Nicastro bring the ball upcourt against the Crusaders (2-1) pressure in the fourth quarter.
"As we've grown together, the girls have really stepped up their games," Nicastro said. "It's way more fun when everybody pitches in. If I'm having a bad game, which does happen, I know they're going to be there to pick up the slack."
Nicastro was definitely on her game Wednesday.
Yet so were her teammates.
Jackson drilled arguably the most important baskets of the game. Her driving layup midway through the fourth quarter squashed a North rally and put her team back in control 45-37.
The Crusaders, led by Kayla Sullivan's 16, points, had trimmed an 11-point deficit to six before Jackson's basket.
The 5-foot-7 inch Jackson, a Class 4 cross-country state champion, who will run at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, also canned a 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in the opening half to get West to within 26-23 at the break.
"That was big," Nicastro said. "It got us going at halftime."
West parlayed that momentum into an 18-4 run at the start of the third quarter. Following a Nicastro basket, Jackson drilled a triple before Nicastro reeled off seven successive points for a six-point lead. Scheve converted on a picture-perfect in-bound pass and Jackson closed the run with an old-fashioned 3-point play for a 41-30 cushion.
West put the clamps down defensively by holding the Crusaders scoreless over the final 4 minutes, 32 seconds of the third period.
North never got closer than to within five points the rest of the way.
"We just had a lack of focus," North coach Robert Kennedy said. "And a lack of detail. We kind of got lost. At the end of the day, we just have to go back to the drawing board."
The Warriors are turning heads with their lightning-quick start.
"It's really awesome to have that feeling of being 4-0 and showing people what we can do," Jackson said.