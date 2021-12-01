St. Charles West uses improved supporting cast to slip past Lutheran North

ST. PETERS — St. Charles West senior guard Lily Jackson admits there were times last season when she was caught standing around and watching standout teammate Mia Nicastro do all of the work.

"Sometimes, she would just carry the whole team," Jackson said of the Saint Louis University-bound winger. "Now, we feel like we've learned how to take over when Mia is not able to."

The 6-foot-2-inch Nicastro was at her usual best with a 24-point, 14-rebound performance in the Warriors' 49-43 win over Lutheran North in the semifinal round of the Lutheran St. Charles tournament Wednesday night.

But Jackson and the rest of the supporting cast came through with one key play after another.

Jackson, a three-year starter, pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds. Senior Harmony Hudson and junior Elena Scheve added nine rebounds each.

"We used to struggle if Mia wasn't there to carry us," West veteran coach Angela Poindexter said. "That's what made tonight so special. Everybody added something."

West (4-0) will face Lutheran St. Charles (2-0) in the championship game of the eight-team affair at 8 p.m. Friday.