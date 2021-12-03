St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final

CHESTERFIELD — Kiley Duchardt never tired of it.
The senior for the St. Joseph's girls basketball team would catch the ball at the top of the key and see sophomore teammate Kayla Jansen rolling to the basket.
It happened time and time again, and Duchardt never missed a chance to feed Jansen.
"Seeing her jump and get the ball was fun to watch," Duchardt said. "To be able to pass those into her and watching her finish was awesome."
St. Joseph's ran the same play to exhaustion Friday and knocked off Owensville 53-49 in the Marquette Tournament title game.
"I think this helped for the confidence of the kids," St. Joseph's coach Julie Matheny said. "We started 0-2 against two extremely good teams. Just getting better each game is our goal and to hopefully continue with more (wins)."
St. Joseph's (3-2) ran the high-low action to perfection, with the 6-foot-2 forward Jansen being the main beneficiary.
Jansen scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 15 rebounds.
"It was huge because we knew they were a little bit of a smaller team, so we knew we had to take advantage of our height advantage," Jansen said. "It really worked with Kiley and I running that high-low action."
Duchardt led the Angels with nine assists, just missing out on a double-double as she chipped in 10 points.
"Their size just buried us," Owensville coach Ryan Flanagan said. "We didn't have an answer. We tried doubling or face guarding them, but we really relied on the ball pressure extended up top. I think their guards did a good job of handling that pressure. Just tip your cap to them because they did a good job and they earned that victory."
Owensville (4-1) led by as many as 14 points early in the second quarter, with its offense powered by senior Anna Finley's 18 points.
But after a hot start, Owensville only made seven field goals in the final three quarters.
"We took the pressure off because we got in a little bit of foul trouble and that's my mistake," Flanagan said. "I shouldn't have called off the dogs. I think we had them flustered there for a bit, but we let them back in and let them take control of the game."
After St. Joseph's committed 14 first-quarter turnovers, Matheny had a simple message regarding Owensville's swarming pressure.
In the final three quarters, the Angels only coughed the ball up 13 times.
"Let's do a do-over," Matheny said. "I think we were a little nervous coming into that pressure. I think we just needed to settle down and be more responsible for looking at what we have and taking advantage of that."