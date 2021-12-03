St. Joseph's capitalizes on height advantage, tops Owensville in Marquette tournament final

Duchardt led the Angels with nine assists, just missing out on a double-double as she chipped in 10 points.

"Their size just buried us," Owensville coach Ryan Flanagan said. "We didn't have an answer. We tried doubling or face guarding them, but we really relied on the ball pressure extended up top. I think their guards did a good job of handling that pressure. Just tip your cap to them because they did a good job and they earned that victory."

Owensville (4-1) led by as many as 14 points early in the second quarter, with its offense powered by senior Anna Finley's 18 points.

But after a hot start, Owensville only made seven field goals in the final three quarters.

"We took the pressure off because we got in a little bit of foul trouble and that's my mistake," Flanagan said. "I shouldn't have called off the dogs. I think we had them flustered there for a bit, but we let them back in and let them take control of the game."

After St. Joseph's committed 14 first-quarter turnovers, Matheny had a simple message regarding Owensville's swarming pressure.

In the final three quarters, the Angels only coughed the ball up 13 times.

"Let's do a do-over," Matheny said. "I think we were a little nervous coming into that pressure. I think we just needed to settle down and be more responsible for looking at what we have and taking advantage of that."

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.