St. Joseph's keeps dream season alive with Class 6 quarterfinal win over Jackson

ST. CHARLES — Julie Matheny was dead serious.

The St. Joseph's girls basketball coach told her players back in early December that they had the makings of a final four team.

She promptly received a lot of snickers and eye rolls in return.

"I just figured she said that because that's what coaches are supposed to say," sophomore center Kayla Jansen said.

Added senior Kiley Duchardt, "It was nice to hear — but it didn't really seem possible."

Matheny got the last laugh Saturday.

St. Joseph's used a lock-down defense to knock off Jackson 41-37 in a Class 6 girls basketball state quarterfinal at Lindenwood University.

The Angels, who stumbled at times during the regular season, will be making their 18th trip to the state tournament. Most recently, they finished third in Class 5 in 2018 and fourth in 2017.

St. Joseph's (20-9) will face Metro Women's Athletics Association rival Incarnate Word (27-0) in a semifinal game at noon Thursday at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. IWA has won 66 successive games.

A scintillating run that seemed improbable two months ago became reality at Hyland Arena.

Matheny had confidence her group would come around even though the players were skeptical.

"You always hope that it can happen," senior guard Ellie Davenport said. "But none of us had too much confidence that we'd be here right now."

The Angels sported a 7-5 record after a holiday trip to Kentucky right after Christmas. They put together a five-game winning streak before losing four of six including a 55-49 setback to Nerinx Hall, which finished the season with a 9-15 record.

But somehow, this group dug in and caught fire down the stretch. It will take a six-game winning streak down Interstate 44.

"It was all about confidence," said Duchardt, who had 13 points, eight rebounds and five blocks against Jackson (17-9). "Once we started believing in ourselves, we starting playing like we believe it.

"Now, here we are."

St. Joseph's was stuck in a power-packed district, so tough that Matheny's crew was seeded fourth. Yet they knocked off higher-seeded teams Eureka and Marquette to reach the elite eight.

The Angels have come from the No. 4 district seed to the state semifinals in less than two weeks.

"I knew when I told them what they were capable of they didn't believe me — they never listen to me," Matheny joked. "Maybe now they will."

Jansen, a 6-foot-2 force at both ends, led the way with 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Davenport added a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter that got her team off and running.

St. Joseph's excelled at the defensive end, recording 11 blocked shots. Jansen had six. The stop unit allowed just four points over the opening 9 minutes 59 seconds and surrendered just 11 points in the first half on the way to an eight-point lead at the break.

"It's probably the thing we do best," Jansen said of the defensive effort.

The Angels, who never trailed, took command early by racing out to a 16-4 lead. Duchardt got the ball rolling with a basket off an offensive rebound before Davenport drilled back-to-back triples in a 56-second span for an 8-4 lead. Senior Allison Jansen added a short jumper to set the stage for two baskets by Duchardt. Kayla Jansen closed the early salvo with a stick-back at the buzzer.

"We just came out flat offensively," Jackson coach Adam Stoneking said. "Effort is never a problem. It just took us too long to find our rhythm."

St. Joseph's pumped the lead to 25-12 midway through the third period on back-to-back baskets by the Jansen sisters.

But Jackson refused to go away.

The Indians fashioned an 11-2 run to get to within 29-26 on a basket from Kaitlyn Waller.

St. Joseph's promptly reeled off 11 of the next 13 points to regain control. Duchardt and Zoe Stewart triggered the outburst. Duchardt recorded a block and then scored at the other end seconds later to pump the advantage to 37-28.

The Angels have a tall task ahead. They lost 75-25 to Incarnate Word on Jan. 28 and have dropped 17 in a row against the Red Knights.

"Anything can happen," Kayla Jansen said. "At least we're still playing."

