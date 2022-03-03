St. Joseph's pulls away in second half to defeat top-seeded Eureka

St. Joseph’s started slow but finished with a flourish Thursday.

The fourth-seeded Angels received a game-high 13 points from 6-foot-2 sophomore Kayla Jansen as they downed top-seeded Eureka, 51-33, in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 2 girls basketball tournament at St. Joseph's Academy.

Playing on its home court, St. Joseph’s (18-9) trailed 7-0 less than two minutes into the game, but rallied to lead 23-17 at halftime before pulling away in the third and fourth quarters behind nine points from Jansen.

“I looked at the scoreboard and I was like, ‘Oh, that does not look good,’” Jansen said of the Angels’ early seven-point deficit that led to a quick timeout. “But I knew we had it in us to come back hard and make it a good game.”

Sophomore Zoe Stewart had 12 points for St. Joseph’s, while senior Allison Jansen had 10 and senior Kiley Duchardt had nine. The Angels advanced to the championship game at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“In the first two minutes, we were a little nervous,” St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said. “I think all of a sudden we were like, ‘Hey, this is our home court.’”

Eureka (20-7) was led by junior Kaylee Gross and sophomore Zoe Concio, who scored 10 points apiece. The high-scoring Wildcats were 3-for-8 from the free-throw line and 2-for-20 on 3-pointers, in addition to misfiring on some shots in the lane that typically fall.

“We picked a bad night to shoot it poorly,” Wildcats coach James Alsup said. “They did play pretty good defense, but we had open 3s that we normally make. If you live by the 3, sometimes you’re going to die by the 3. And we missed some bunnies. We just shot it bad tonight.”

Still, the Wildcats trailed just 36-30 with 5 minutes and 57 seconds remaining following back-to-back baskets by Gross. After a free throw by Kayla Jansen made it 37-30, Duchardt found senior Ellie Davenport open in the left corner on the Angels’ next possession. Davenport nailed a 3 to make it 40-30 at the 3:39 mark.

It proved to be the biggest shot of the game, part of a 15-3 surge that put St. Joseph’s comfortably ahead.

“We were starting to chip away. That 3 was the dagger,” Alsup said.

St. Joseph’s bench erupted after the shot.

“That got us up by 10,” Jansen said. “From there, we kept the momentum up and kept going. Even if we made a mistake, we came right back around and got the next basket. I think we’re really good at that.”

Matheny lauded her team’s defensive effort that limited Eureka to no more than nine points in any quarter. The 33 points by the Wildcats were a season-low.

“They’re extremely talented,” Matheny said. “(Alsup) runs a lot of players in and out. You just have to pick your poison. They struggled shooting; they normally shoot better than that. I just think we did a nice job controlling the tempo and controlling the end of the game.

“But I was more worried about our kids than I was worried about their kids. I wanted our kids to defend with everything they’ve got and take care of the boards. If we did that, good things would happen.”

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.