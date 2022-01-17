St. Pius X clamps down on Grandview to notch first conference win

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Riley Cappozzo was sacrificing about a foot of height as she walked to the center of the court for opening tipoff.

The St. Pius X junior guard didn't care.

She knew her main job was to set up the Lancers' defense as quickly as possible. But that wasn't the main thing on the 5-foot-2 guard's mind.

"I was going to try and get that ball," Cappozzo said. "I was going to jump as high as I could to get that ball."

Though she didn't win the opening tip, the diminutive guard did everything else to help the Lancers notch a 34-25 victory against Grandview in Jefferson County Athletic Association Small School girls basketball game Monday at Grandview High School.

"We don't win tonight if we don't have her on the team," St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said.

St. Pius X (9-6 overall, 1-1 conference) beat Grandview (9-4, 1-1) for the third consecutive meeting after losing three in a row to Grandview from 2017-19.

St. Pius X freshman PJ Krodinger added to her already impressive scoring total, leading the team with a game-high 13 points.