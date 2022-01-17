St. Pius X clamps down on Grandview to notch first conference win

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Riley Cappozzo was sacrificing about a foot of height as she walked to the center of the court for opening tipoff.
The St. Pius X junior guard didn't care.
She knew her main job was to set up the Lancers' defense as quickly as possible. But that wasn't the main thing on the 5-foot-2 guard's mind.
"I was going to try and get that ball," Cappozzo said. "I was going to jump as high as I could to get that ball."
Though she didn't win the opening tip, the diminutive guard did everything else to help the Lancers notch a 34-25 victory against Grandview in Jefferson County Athletic Association Small School girls basketball game Monday at Grandview High School.
"We don't win tonight if we don't have her on the team," St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said.
St. Pius X (9-6 overall, 1-1 conference) beat Grandview (9-4, 1-1) for the third consecutive meeting after losing three in a row to Grandview from 2017-19.
St. Pius X freshman PJ Krodinger added to her already impressive scoring total, leading the team with a game-high 13 points.
Cappozzo scored nine points to go along with seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.
She also led St. Pius' 1-3-1 defense, which gave Portell the idea to send her out for the opening tipoff against Grandview 6-foot-2 junior Anna Belle Wakeland
"We're not going to win the jump, but she's at the top of our 1-3-1, so it was just to set our defense up (quickly)," Portell said.
With Cappozzo keying the defense, the Lancers limited Grandview to just eight field goals and its lowest offensive output of the season.
The Lancers forced 16 turnovers and never allowed the Eagles to get into any offensive rhythm.
"We missed a lot of easy shots, especially in the first half and that would have made a tremendous difference," Grandview coach Tim Winkler said.
Wakeland led the Eagles with nine points and 18 rebounds.
Grandview's defense was almost as stout as the St. Pius X defense, limiting the Lancers to just 12 field goals.
But St. Pius X hit three of its five 3-pointers in the second quarter to create some breathing space.
"Those were huge," Cappozzo said.