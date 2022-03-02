St. Pius X comes up short in Class 3 sectional loss to West County

CHESTERFIELD — Payten Jean Krodinger waited patiently.

The St. Pius X freshman guard was looking for that one shot — a signature basket that would tip Wednesday's Class 3 girls basketball sectional contest against West County in the Lancers' favor.

It never came.

West County, located in Leadwood, muscled its way to a 37-32 win over St. Pius in a sweet 16 contest at Parkway West High.

"If we tied it or got a lead, even by two points, we'd have been OK," Krodinger said. "We just couldn't get there."

St. Pius (16-10) fell behind 7-2 and never caught up. The Lancers got to within two points twice in the fourth period. But the shot-in-the-arm basket just wasn't to be found.

"No matter how hard we tried, we couldn't catch up," St. Pius junior guard Riley Cappozzo said.

West County (23-4) advanced to the quarterfinal round for the first time in school history and will face Woodland (15-11) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Farmington Community Civic Center.

The Lancers were appearing in a sectional game for the first time since the 2009-10 team reached the elite eight before losing to Cardinal Ritter.

They faced an uphill battle against West County, which held a distinct size advantage.

"Their post players were a handful," St. Pius coach Aaron Portell. "We had to make it a track meet. For the most part, we had the pace that we wanted."

The 5-foot-2 Krodinger led the way with a game-high 13 points. Cappozzo, also 5-2, added nine points.

Bulldogs junior Bailey Skiles, 5-9, paced the winning attack with 10 points.

St. Pius spent most of the first three-plus quarters trying to chip away at deficits of 13-4 and 28-22.

Cappozzo, who can bench press one-and-a-half times her body weight, brought the Lancers to within 32-30 on a driving layup with 4 minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

But West County junior Alivia Simily answered to push the lead back to four.

Krodinger, who is second in the area with 128 steals, closed the gap to two again on a short jumper with 3:03 remaining.

It was the Lancers' last basket of the night.

"We play great defense," West County coach Bob Simily said. "We can guard, we can rebound. If you do that, you always give yourself a chance to win."

The Lancers struggled out of the gate and trailed by nine points early in the second quarter. They battled back, but the hole was simply too deep.

"I don't know why, but we were all really nervous at the start," Krodinger said. "We made a lot of mental mistakes that we don't usually make."

Senior AJ Stetina and sophomore Katie Rakers helped start the rally as the mighty-mite backcourt of Krodinger and Cappozzo combined for just four points in the first half.

But the duo accounted for all 18 of the Lancers' second-half points.

"We gave everything we had," Cappozzo said. "You never want to lose. But we left everything we had out on the court."

Added Krodinger, "If there's a good loss, this would be it. We tried as hard as we could."

St. Pius had a 6-5 record entering January before kicking its game into high gear to grab its first district title in 12 years.

"I'm proud of these kids, this was a good experience for them," Portell said. "I think we'll get back here next year."

