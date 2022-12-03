St. Pius X takes control early, overwhelms Festus for tournament title

De SOTO — Riley Cappozzo realized long ago that she was never going to be a player to wreak havoc by posting up in the lane. After all, she stands just 5 feet.

Cappozzo, however, has learned that defense never has to rest. The senior point guard recorded five steals that led to 10 of her 12 points Saturday as the St. Pius X girls basketball team defeated Festus 52-30 to win the Fountain City Classic Tournament.

“We were trying to start off the game with as many steals as we could, push the floor and get (ahead) as much as we could,” Cappozzo said. “Our team is a very aggressive team, and that’s one of our strengths. It was nice to see that pay off.”

The Lancers (4-1) removed all the drama about the outcome in the first quarter, rolling to a 23-0 lead at the end of the period. They extended the advantage to 30-0 on a three-point play by junior Olivia Charleville with 4 minutes and 26 seconds left in the second quarter.

Festus (3-1), playing without senior point guard and leading scorer Josie Allen, finally got on the scoreboard when freshman Olivia Madden hit a 16-footer from the right side with 4:14 left in the quarter. But by then, the die was already cast.

“It’s unfortunate that Allen hurt her knee (Friday) night,” St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said. “I spent all day worrying about this game, then I found out their best player was out.

“We did take advantage of it with a great start — probably the best start we’ve had. We’re young, but we get after it. It’s fun to watch.”

Allen injured her knee in a 40-34 win over Seckman when she drove to the basket, was fouled and fell to the court. The knee swelled and she was unable to run Saturday morning. Allen missed her entire freshman season with a knee injury.

“She’s our point guard. She runs things for us and is a great little player,” said Festus coach Steve McFarland, adding that the athletic training staff is optimistic the injury isn’t serious. “The other girls had to step up and run things. (Allen) is one who, when they get in trouble, is there to give them an outlet. It threw a wrench into things a little bit.

“But St. Pius is super quick. We know they score most of their points off transition and we can’t turn the ball over. We just turned it over too much.”

Festus was charged with 28 turnovers.

McFarland had a feeling the Tigers might struggle as they attempted to cobble things together without Allen, who is averaging 20 points a game.

“It just happened (Friday),” he said. “If it had happened two days ago, we would have had time to adjust to it. But coming right into a game after (the injury), we were a little shell-shocked because we’re young. We’re playing several freshmen and sophomores. When you lose a senior leader, if affects them more.”

Back-to-back steals and layups by Cappozzo made it 16-0 halfway through the first quarter. Junior Lauren Brown’s basket at the horn made it 23-0.

Cappozzo opened the second quarter with a steal and a short jumper to make it 25-0. A basket by sophomore Bridget Flanagan made it 27-0 before Charleville’s three-point play.

“I definitely love defense more (than offense). Defense wins games,” Cappozzo said. “I feel like that’s more of my strong suit and I like to get after it.

“It was good to see everybody get in (the game) and do everything they could. I think this sets a very high tone and lets everybody know that we’re coming to play this year. If everybody does their part, we can do some good things. It would be really cool for our team to make it to state. That’s my biggest goal.”

Portell leans heavily on the diminutive Cappozzo and she usually delivers.

“She’s been doing this since her freshman year,” he said. “Looking ahead to next year, I don’t know how I’m going to replace her. She brings so much to us. She’s a great leader, she’s got awareness and she’s got speed. She’s everything in a small, little package.

“This tournament is big. Any time we can play larger schools in our county — Hillsboro, Festus — and get wins, that’s big for our program. We’re a small private school here in Jefferson County, so any time we can beat these larger public schools, it helps our cause.”

St. Pius X substituted liberally in the second half, and the Tigers played better despite ongoing issues taking care of the ball. They trailed 45-27 early in the third quarter, closer than they had been to the Lancers since late in the first quarter.

Sophomore PJ Krodinger scored 11 points for St. Pius X, which overcame 21 turnovers. Senior Mya Courtois topped Festus with 12 points and three 3-pointers.