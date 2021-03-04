Standefer kick-starts Civic Memorial past Highland in battle of MVC powers

BETHALTO — Tori Standefer was in a race against time.
The Civic Memorial senior winger nailed a running 3-pointer to close the third quarter and give the Eagles the momentum to roll past Highland 42-37 on Thursday in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.
“It definitely gave me some confidence and my teammates on the bench gave me some confidence, too," Standefer said. "They were encouraging me.
Standefer finished with a game-high 19 points.
“(The shot) gave us a lot more energy,” she said. “I tried to get a pretty shot, and I guess it worked. I was just looking at the clock and I tried to get it in before the buzzer went off.”
Highland senior Bella LaPorta, who led the Bulldogs with 18 points along with a game-best 18 rebounds, gave Highland a 29-27 lead when she made a free throw with 3.5 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Standefer took the inbounds pass, veered toward the middle of the court and dribbled as far as she could before tossing in her shot from above the key.
It gave the Bulldogs a 30-29 lead as the buzzer sounded.
“We had some kids hit some big shots,” said Eagles coach Mike Arbuthnot, Highland’s former coach. “Tori hit multiple shots and (Olivia) Durbin hit a big shot for us. It was a gut-wrenching contest. Typical Highland-CM.”
Arbuthnot said Standefer was under strict orders to not surrender the ball.
“I told her not to give it up, to keep going and get rid of it,” Arbuthnot said. “How many times do you see kids give it up and then the horn sounds?”
No more than three points separated the teams in the second half until Standefer sank two free throws with 33.8 seconds left to push the Eagles lead to 39-34. Standefer sealed the deal by making three of four free throws in the final 21.1 seconds as Civic Memorial improved to 12-1 overall and 7-0 in the MVC.
It was the Eagles’ second win over Highland (7-3, 5-2) this season. They won 41-27 in Highland on Feb. 18 as they limited LaPorta, a six-foot post presence, to a season-low four points.
“It’s kind of hard to keep her down,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “She’s an athletic kid, she’s got a high motor. I didn’t expect her to have another game like she had last time (against Civic Memoria), that’s for sure.”
Senior Taylor Kesner chipped in with 10 points for Highland and was the only other player in double figures. The Bulldogs’ efforts to pull the upset were damaged by 21 turnovers, including several in the waning minutes that eventually helped the Eagles take control.
Highland played most of the game without senior Kirsten Taylor, who suffer an apparent knee injury with 5 minutes, 22 seconds to play in the first quarter. Taylor, the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer at 7.9 points per game, needed assistance to leave the floor and never returned.
“The kids did a good job of stepping up with her being out,” Hamilton said. “If we have her, maybe it’s a different story, maybe it’s not. But obviously, losing your second-leading scorer makes it tough. I don’t know exactly what happened. I think she hyperextended it, but I’m not sure. I don’t think (trainers) think anything structurally is wrong.”
Highland led 8-5 after one quarter despite committing six turnovers. Standefer’s layup off another turnover made it 20-20 at halftime.
Following Standefer’s circus 3-pointer to close the third quarter, LaPorta gave the Bulldogs a 31-30 lead with a basket in the lane. But junior Kelbie Zupan popped in a 3-pointer from the right corner to put Civic Memorial ahead for good at 33-31 with 6:46 remaining.
Hamilton said Standefer’s big 3-pointer “was kind of a dagger.”
“That gave them the momentum at the end of the third quarter,” he added. “Credit Standefer. She made a great play. Not very often do those runners go in, but that one sure did.”
For Standefer, it was a shining light in a COVID-19 season that has built-in disappointment, not the least of which is the absence of a chance to play deep into the postseason. Civic Memorial has four games left and its season ends next Thursday with a home date against Mascoutah.