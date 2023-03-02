Shannon Dowell needed her floor general back on the court ASAP.

Trying to hang on to close out a victory over Bolingbrook in the Class 4A Bloomington Super-Sectional girls basketball contest Monday night, the O'Fallon senior standout had just watched her team turn the ball over in the front court midway through the fourth quarter.

Dowell immediately pointed to the Panthers bench wanting to get senior point guard Jailah Pelly back into the game.

“I wanted her back in,” Dowell said. “I'm more comfortable late in games when she's in the game. If they're pressuring us, it only makes sense for our best ballhandler to be in the game.”

Pelly had been out of the game for a brief rest before the final few minutes, but O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff knew Dowell was right.

“I was trying to give her a break for 30 seconds, but Shannon wanted her partner in crime out there on the floor with her, and I get it,” Knolhoff said. “I ask so much of them and they don't get breaks, but when I try to get them breaks, they want to want to go right back in anyway. I just love that they want to be on the court in moments like that.”

With Pelly back out on the court, the Panthers finished off a 65-48 win over the perennial powerhouse Raiders at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center.

O'Fallon (32-4) has won 12 successive games and 18 of its last 19. The Panthers will square off with Arlington Heights Hersey (30-5) in a Class 4A semifinal game at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Illinois State University in Normal.

It's the first state tournament appearance in program history for the Panthers.

“It feels great, especially because it's my last year of high school,” Pelly said. “We're going to leave it all on the court.”

Dowell, an Illinois State signee, has been a huge reason for O'Fallon's success this season, scoring at a 21.3 point-per-game clip, which is fourth-best in the entire St. Louis metropolitan area.

But an argument can be made for Pelly being just as important for the Panthers.

After averaging 12.1 points a night as a freshman for East St. Louis, Pelly was good for 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 steals per game last season for an O'Fallon team that went 25-6 and advanced to the sectional semifinals.

That individual and team success laid the groundwork for this season's run to state, as Pelly has averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 boards, a team-high 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals a game.

Pelly's scoring has picked up of late with double-digit outputs and a scoring average of 14.2 in each of the last five games — all postseason contests — including 24 points in the win over Bolingbrook.

“When the lights come on, she shows up, that's for sure,” Knolhoff said. “She's been huge all season and she deserves this. When we get the lead and we can spread the floor and get it in JP's hands, her first step's quicker than anybody and she can get to the rim anytime she wants. So the other team's at a disadvantage when we suck them out (to the perimeter) and she goes to the rim finishing for us.”

Pelly's big night against the Raiders included a 14 of 17 performance from the free throw line, highlighted by an 8 of 10 effort in the fourth quarter.

“Free throws matter all the time,” she said. “Free throws are free, so you've got to knock them down. I just focus and take my time.”

Pelly also has had her two best assist outputs of the season in the last two games with nine in each contest.

“It's just maturity,” Knolhoff said. “She's really grown up and she's really handled the point guard spot. I throw a lot at her and she just kind of picks it up. She's my floor general out there and she takes great care of the ball.”

Which is exactly why Dowell needed Pelly out on the court in crunch time Monday.

“I love that girl,” Dowell said. “I've been playing with Jailah since the sixth grade, so I've got so much confidence in her. I know what she can do, so that's why when she gets the ball, I just clear out because I trust her so much. It's so good to play with her. We wouldn't have made it this far without her.”

For her part, Pelly knows her importance to the the Panthers' success.

“As a point guard, you've got to start your team,” she said. “If the point guard is down, the whole team is down.”

Like her teammate, Pelly will also play in the Missouri Valley Conference next season for Indiana State, whose head coach first saw her play last summer with the Bradley Beal Elite AAU team.

“As soon as I watched her, I knew that I wanted the opportunity to coach her,” Indiana State coach Chad Killinger told gosycamores.com, the school's athletics website. “She is extremely athletic and can do a variety of things to put the ball in the basket. She can finish with strength or finesse around the rim, knock down the three and is tremendous on the fast break. She's a little bit of a bigger guard, so she will be able to defend multiple positions, and she creates great scoring opportunities for her teammates with her ability to pass the ball.”

Before then, though, Pelly and her teammates would love to finish in style this weekend in Normal.

“I'm just so happy for these girls,” Knolhoff said. “We grinded it out through the Southwestern Conference against Alton and we had some losses, but lately we've been playing the best basketball I've seen out of anybody. No one ever gives 618 a chance. We just stay quiet and continue the course one game at a time.”