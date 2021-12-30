Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title

LADUE – Genesis Starks never lost faith in her outside shot.
The MICDS sophomore guard went 0-for-11 from 3-point range last season and had been 0-for-10 from long distance prior to Thursday.
But, Starks knocked down a trio of important 3-pointers in the first half Thursday evening to help the Rams to a 50-42 win over Pattonville in the girls championship game of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS' McDonnell Gymnasium.
“It felt really good,” Starks said. “I was relieved and I was surprised with some of them. It was a good way to pick up the game.”
The title was the Rams' seventh overall in the nine-year history of the girls holiday tournament at MICDS, and its first since 2017.
“It's just a great field of teams, so it was nice to get everybody back in the gym and fun to be able to compete,” Rams coach Scott Small said. “I'm just proud of the girls. They work hard together as a team. And hats off to Pattonville. That's a great basketball team.”
Starks scored 13 points in the title contest. Her previous career-high had been eight points in this year's season opener, and she had scored just 21 total points through the first nine games this season.
“Last year, I did have a lot of trouble finding my shot and finding my position on the floor,” Starks said. “This year, I've worked on my skill and just put whatever I could on the floor. If shots weren't falling, I was hustling and getting steals.”
Third-seeded Pattonville (6-3) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before MICDS tallied five straight points, including a 3 by Starks, to tie it. The Pirates scored five straight to regain the lead and held a 12-9 advantage after one quarter.
The No. 4 seed Rams (8-2) took their first lead of the night on an Ellie Gira layup, and the teams traded the lead four more times before the first half ended with MICDS on top 23-19.
Starks' big first half included triples on back-to-back Rams possessions in the final minute of the half.
“As soon as I started hitting them, everybody else was getting their motivation and started picking it up and getting points themselves,” she said. “I think that's what it's all about.”
The strong first half earned Starks added playing time in the second half, as she started and played the entire third quarter and much of the fourth.
“She's been hungry,” Small said. “She works her tail off on both ends of the floor and she's not afraid to shoot the ball, which is great to see. For a sophomore to come in with that amount of confidence in herself and her teammates was just a huge moment for us.”
MICDS had a strong defensive third quarter, allowing just six points to increase its lead to 32-25 heading into the fourth.
“That's a really talented Pattonville team and we knew we'd have trouble stopping them,” Small said. “Defensively, we've been really happy with how the season has started for us and we didn't know if we'd be able to continue that, but I was very proud of the defensive effort.”
The Rams scored the first six points of the final quarter to blow things open at 38-25. Junior forward Binta Fall had a big final quarter for MICDS with 10 of her game-high 16 points.
“She had not scored a bunch the game from before, but her defense was fantastic, so we just talked about it and said be patient and take what comes,” Small said. “I'm just proud of her maturity and her development.”
The Pirates, who were led by 15 points from Jasmine Gray and 13 points off the bench from Hannah Fenton, did get as close as six points in the final minute, but MICDS was able to close it out and head into the new year with a five-game winning streak.
“I think this tournament and the past couple games have really instilled a bond within us and we're starting to play together a lot better,” Starks said. “As we start getting into these harder teams like Pattonville, we're starting to play together and finding our own strengths.”