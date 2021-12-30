Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title

“Last year, I did have a lot of trouble finding my shot and finding my position on the floor,” Starks said. “This year, I've worked on my skill and just put whatever I could on the floor. If shots weren't falling, I was hustling and getting steals.”

Third-seeded Pattonville (6-3) jumped out to a 7-2 lead before MICDS tallied five straight points, including a 3 by Starks, to tie it. The Pirates scored five straight to regain the lead and held a 12-9 advantage after one quarter.

The No. 4 seed Rams (8-2) took their first lead of the night on an Ellie Gira layup, and the teams traded the lead four more times before the first half ended with MICDS on top 23-19.

Starks' big first half included triples on back-to-back Rams possessions in the final minute of the half.

“As soon as I started hitting them, everybody else was getting their motivation and started picking it up and getting points themselves,” she said. “I think that's what it's all about.”

The strong first half earned Starks added playing time in the second half, as she started and played the entire third quarter and much of the fourth.