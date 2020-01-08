Starks gets it done all over the floor for John Burroughs

LADUE — Opponents better be on guard because Peyton Starks is comfortable now.
The 5-foot-10 John Burroughs junior has played all over the floor for the Bombers out of necessity, but now she's back in her favored guard spot.
The position change has helped her, as the team's leading scorer, to be effective no matter where she is on the floor. She led the Bombers on Wednesday to a 57-31 win over Ursuline in the semifinals of the John Burroughs Tournament.
“I really do feel comfortable here because, when I was younger, I played guard all the time,” Starks said. “It feels great to be back out there, getting jump shots and finding lanes instead of posting up all the time. Playing (in the post) helped me with my basketball IQ because I know where people are better. Having been in those spots, I can find them easier. So it's great.”
Starks scored 12 points against Ursuline, four in each of the first three quarters.
She is averaging 14.7 points this season to lead the Bombers, up from 9.3 as a sophomore and 7.4 as a freshman.
“Peyton is playing fantastic basketball and I think she is one of the best players in town,” Bombers coach John Merritt said. “She shoots the ball well. She defends well. She's smart and she passes the ball well. She's great on help-side defense and there are no stats for that. She's just playing fantastic basketball.”
Sophomore post player Vanessa Polk scored a team-high 22 points for John Burroughs, which led Ursuline 27-22 at halftime.
The Bombers, who won their own tournament title in 2015 and 2016, advanced to play Fort Zumwalt East for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We all know that we lost in the semifinal round of our tournament last year and we didn't want it to happen again,” Starks said.
Junior guard Hannah Scherzinger led Ursuline (5-3) with 20 points.
John Burroughs outscored Ursuline 17-0 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
“We did have a lot of shots go in and then come out, and you've got to make shots,” Ursuline coach Jeff Stevens said. “I have to give credit to Burroughs, though, they played great. They made adjustments and the late part of the second quarter hurt us, but then the third quarter … well, you've got to score.”