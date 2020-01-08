Starks gets it done all over the floor for John Burroughs

LADUE — Opponents better be on guard because Peyton Starks is comfortable now.

The 5-foot-10 John Burroughs junior has played all over the floor for the Bombers out of necessity, but now she's back in her favored guard spot.

The position change has helped her, as the team's leading scorer, to be effective no matter where she is on the floor. She led the Bombers on Wednesday to a 57-31 win over Ursuline in the semifinals of the John Burroughs Tournament.

“I really do feel comfortable here because, when I was younger, I played guard all the time,” Starks said. “It feels great to be back out there, getting jump shots and finding lanes instead of posting up all the time. Playing (in the post) helped me with my basketball IQ because I know where people are better. Having been in those spots, I can find them easier. So it's great.”

Starks scored 12 points against Ursuline, four in each of the first three quarters.

She is averaging 14.7 points this season to lead the Bombers, up from 9.3 as a sophomore and 7.4 as a freshman.