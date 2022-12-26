Starks uses long-range bombs to help Burroughs roll past Parkway South

TOWN AND COUNTRTY — As a 3-point shooter, John Burroughs senior Sydney Starks was all aces on Monday night.

Yet her baking skills leave something to be desired.

Starks pumped in a career-high 26 points to lead the Bombers to an emphatic 72-39 win over previously unbeaten Parkway South in the quarterfinal round of the Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town and Country.

The 5-foot-10-inch Starks hit seven 3-pointers and missed just three shots all night long.

She culminated the performance by handing out chocolate chip cookies to her teammates and coaches after the game.

Starks spent the day baking the goodies and they were well appreciated.

Yet they didn't sparkle like her on-court performance.

"Her 3-point shooting was better," deadpanned John Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg.

On a scale of 1-to-10, Burroughs senior Allie Turner gave Starks' baking skills an "eight."

"Not too chewy," Turner said.

It didn't matter.

Sparks scored 17 of her team's first 38 points as the Bombers tallied 45 points in the opening 15 minutes on the way to a 24-point cushion.

John Burroughs (9-1), the defending Class 4 state champion, will face Eureka in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Starks previous career high was 17 points on four different occasions.

On this night, she simply had the hot hand early and never cooled off.

"If any of my girls are open, they'd better be shooting," Yorg said.

Starks and Turner combined for 13 triples. Turner, an all-state performer, added 23 points.

The dynamic duo did all of its damage in less than 41 total minutes of playing time. Turner got into early foul trouble and was forced to miss part of the second quarter. Neither played more than eight minutes in the second half.

John Burroughs connected on 15 3-pointers, 14 over the first three quarters before a running clock was put into effect.

"I think we did a lot of things right tonight," said Starks, who will continue her career at Washington University in St. Louis.

Added Turner, "We came out right from the start and showed we were ready."

South (8-1) was off to its quickest start since the 2007-2008 team won its first 10 games.

But the Patriots were buried early by a barrage of triples.

"They hit shots early and put us behind the eight-ball," South coach Thomas Williams said. "We knew we'd need some help if they came out and hit like they did."

Senior Alivia McCulla led the Patriots with 17 points.

The Bombers used a 21-4 spurt in the opening period to take control 29-8. They pushed the lead to 44-25 by the break and held a 30-plus point advantage throughout most of the fourth period.

John Burroughs raced to a 16-6 advantage in just over three minutes. Turner hit back-to-back bombs and Monet Witherspoon responded with a driving layup.

Celia Thayer sank two 3-pointers for the winners. Junior Alice Crowley anchored a strong defensive effort.

The Bombers have grown accustomed to taking everyone's best shot. That's the hazard of being a defending state champion.

"We have to focus every minute we're out there," Turner said.

John Burroughs has won four in a row after a 60-57 loss to Helias on Dec. 4.

"We want to be ready in February and March, not necessarily right now," Yorg said.

The effort on Monday was a step in that direction.

"I think we're all pretty happy about this game," Starks said.