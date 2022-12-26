Starks uses long-range bombs to help John Burroughs roll past Parkway South

Parkway South's Annalise Dorr (54) and John Burroughs' Sydney Starks wrestle for a rebound during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Sydney Starks looks over the Parkway South defense as she dribbles up front during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Allie Turner shoots a 3-pointer from the corner during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal against Parkway South on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (right) puts up a floater in the lane over Parkway South's Ava McCulla during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (center) drives to the basket on Parkway South;s Hannah Jones (44) and Ellen Dempsey during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Allie Turner shouts to her teammates as she brings the ball up the court against the Parkway South defense during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (10) shoots down low as Parkway South's Annalise Dorr defends during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Annalise Dorr (54) passes over John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (15) and Allie Turner during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Alivia McCulla (33) thwarts a shot by John Burroughs' Allie Turner during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Alivia McCulla (left) and Abby Garthe (right) and John Burroughs' Allie Turner chase a loose ball in the corner during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Parkway South's Emme Heimlich (front) dribbles while being closely guarded by John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (left) during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Allie Turner shoots from the wing during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal against Parkway South on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs girls basketball coach Jacob Yorg talks to his players during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (front) drives to the basket for a shot as Parkway South's Ava McCulla defends during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Breaunna Ward (21) cuts underneath the basket against the Parkway South defense during a Visitation Christmas Tournament quarterfinal on Monday, December 26, 2022 at Visitation Academy in Town and Country, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
On a scale of 1 to 10, Burroughs senior Allie Turner gave Starks' baking skills an eight.
"Not too chewy," Turner said.
It didn't matter.
Sparks scored 17 of her team's first 38 points as the Bombers tallied 45 points in the opening 15 minutes on the way to a 24-point cushion.
John Burroughs (9-1), the defending Class 4 state champion, will face Eureka in a semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Starks previous career high was 17 points on four different occasions.
On this night, she simply had the hot hand early and never cooled off.
"If any of my girls are open, they'd better be shooting," Yorg said.
Starks and Turner combined for 13 triples. Turner, an all-state performer, added 23 points.
The dynamic duo did all of its damage in less than 41 total minutes of playing time. Turner got into early foul trouble and was forced to miss part of the second quarter. Neither played more than eight minutes in the second half.
John Burroughs connected on 15 3-pointers, 14 over the first three quarters before a running clock was put into effect.
"I think we did a lot of things right tonight," said Starks, who will continue her career at Washington University in St. Louis.
Added Turner, "We came out right from the start and showed we were ready."
South (8-1) was off to its quickest start since the 2007-2008 team won its first 10 games.
But the Patriots were buried early by a barrage of triples.
"They hit shots early and put us behind the eight-ball," South coach Thomas Williams said. "We knew we'd need some help if they came out and hit like they did."
Senior Alivia McCulla led the Patriots with 17 points.
The Bombers used a 21-4 spurt in the opening period to take control 29-8. They pushed the lead to 44-25 by the break and held a 30-plus point advantage throughout most of the fourth period.
John Burroughs raced to a 16-6 advantage in just over three minutes. Turner hit back-to-back bombs and Monet Witherspoon responded with a driving layup.
Celia Thayer sank two 3-pointers for the winners. Junior Alice Crowley anchored a strong defensive effort.
The Bombers have grown accustomed to taking everyone's best shot. That's the hazard of being a defending state champion.
"We have to focus every minute we're out there," Turner said.
John Burroughs has won four in a row after a 60-57 loss to Helias on Dec. 4.
"We want to be ready in February and March, not necessarily right now," Yorg said.
The effort Monday was a step in that direction.
"I think we're all pretty happy about this game," Starks said.
Visitation Christmas Tournament, quarterfinal: John Burroughs 72, Parkway South 39
