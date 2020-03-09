State semifinal spotlight: Moore's switch to new role helps Whitfield reach state tournament for third time in four years

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Andrea Moore made a life-altering deal with her daughter back when Jade was in the fourth grade.
The protective mother was stunned at Jade's desire to chow down on King’s Hawaiian Sweet rolls and buns at an alarming rate.
"Not just one or two, but I'd eat whole packs at a time," Jade recalled.
So Andrea came up with plan. Rather than limit Jade's bread intake, she chose to offer her daughter an option.
"I told her she could eat as much as she wanted," Andrea said, "as long as she signed up to play basketball. That way she could work it off and wouldn't be overweight."
Jade jumped at the idea.
It turned out to be a smart move.
Moore, now a 5-foot-7-inch senior at Whitfield School, is the engine that has helped guide the Warriors to their third trip to the Class 3 state semifinals over the past four years.
Whitfield (26-5) will face four-time defending state champion Strafford (28-3) in a final four contest at 12:50 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.
In her fourth season on the varsity level, Moore is the ringleader of a team that carries a six-game winning streak into tournament play.
Her passion for the sweet tasting treats led to a decision that will likely earn her a scholarship to play basketball in college.
All because she didn't want to give up her sweet tooth.
"I didn't know anything about (basketball)," Jade said. "But I was willing to give it a try instead of giving up what I loved to eat."
Andrea signed Jade up to play in the Richardson Youth League in University City.
At first, Jade didn't quite fit in. She played on a team with boys that played against boys.
"She's ended up crying saying, 'No one will pass me the ball,'" Andrea said. "Her coach told her, 'You got to go and get it.'"
Once she did, it was her male teammates that couldn't get the ball away from her.
Moore immediately developed a keen shooting touch. The rest of her game followed.
Now, she is in position to bring home the first championship for the successful program.
Moore is averaging 11.9 points per game, second on the team. She spent the first part of the season as the Warriors' go-to offensive threat.
But that role has changed as the season has gone along. Opponents began to throw various trick defenses her way in an effort to slow her down. Moore calmly adapted by getting her teammates more involved in the offense.
Since postseason play began, Moore has become more of a decoy. She still draws plenty of attention from the opposition. But now, she simply dishes off to a bevy of other scorers.
Junior Kelsey Blakemore leads the way at 14.5 points per game. She had a game-high 22 points in a 63-36 quarterfinal win over Lutheran St. Charles on Saturday. Freshman Brooklyn Rhodes has helped the scoring load with 10.1 points. The 6-foot-2 inch skyscraper is averaging a team-high 11.5 rebounds. Freshman Tete Nelson and senior Zaria Daniels have also benefited from the attention heaped upon Moore.
Moore, a Florissant resident, has flourished in her new role.
"She gets what the team needs," Whitfield coach Mike Slater said. "In a way, her responsibilities have increased because she's doing so many different things."
Blakemore is the first to give credit to Moore for the Warriors’ recent success, which includes 18 wins the last 21 games.
"She's the reason that all of us are able to get open," Blakemore said. "Teams are focusing on her because they don't want her to get hot. That helps every one of the rest of us."
Moore burst onto the scene as a freshman, averaging 11.6 as Whitfield reached the state tournament game before dropping an 80-39 decision to Strafford. She battled through a shoulder injury her sophomore campaign, but returned in time to enjoy another state trip, which ended in a third-place finish after a semifinal loss to Strafford.
Now, Moore is determined to make the most of her last chance. Her experience and leadership qualities have come in handy this season.
"I'm not sure what I'm going to say, but on the bus ride there, I'll come up with something," Moore said. "I feel we have a real good chance at winning a state championship and I want to help as much as I can."
Licking (24-6) and Macon (24-4) square off in the other semifinal at 11 a.m. on Friday. The semifinal winners meet for the state title at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday.
"Each one of these girls loves to sacrifice for the good of the team," Slater said. "That's why we’ve gotten to this point.”