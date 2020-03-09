State semifinal spotlight: Moore's switch to new role helps Whitfield reach state tournament for third time in four years

Her passion for the sweet tasting treats led to a decision that will likely earn her a scholarship to play basketball in college.

All because she didn't want to give up her sweet tooth.

"I didn't know anything about (basketball)," Jade said. "But I was willing to give it a try instead of giving up what I loved to eat."

Andrea signed Jade up to play in the Richardson Youth League in University City.

At first, Jade didn't quite fit in. She played on a team with boys that played against boys.

"She's ended up crying saying, 'No one will pass me the ball,'" Andrea said. "Her coach told her, 'You got to go and get it.'"

Once she did, it was her male teammates that couldn't get the ball away from her.

Moore immediately developed a keen shooting touch. The rest of her game followed.

Now, she is in position to bring home the first championship for the successful program.

Moore is averaging 11.9 points per game, second on the team. She spent the first part of the season as the Warriors' go-to offensive threat.