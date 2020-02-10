Stewart's dominant performance helps Hancock get back on track

LEMAY — Mariah Stewart felt like celebrating Monday night.
Coming off their first South Central Athletic Association loss in over a year to rival Maplewood-Richmond Heights on Tuesday, Stewart and the Hancock girls basketball team needed a rebound.
Stewart got a ton of them — 20 to be exact — as Hancock rolled to a 59-16 win over Brentwood at the Tiger Dome to earn at least a share of a conference title.
The senior finished with a game-high 21 points, including her 1,000th career point on a basket in the third quarter, and added six steals and two blocks.
“I couldn't ask for a better night, really,” Stewart said. “I'm just glad that we didn't let the Maplewood game bring us down. It was hard on me but we pulled through in a big way and got a big win. We think (a conference title) is a goal and now we're right there.”
Hancock (18-2), the No. 9 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings, last lost a conference game to defending conference champ Valley Park on Jan. 29, 2019. After falling 37-36 to Maplewood, the Tigers weren't about to let two in a row slip away.
Hancock clung to a 13-6 after eight minutes before blowing the game open with an 18-2 burst in the second quarter.
The Tigers led 31-8 at halftime with the help of Stewart's 12 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks and three steals.
“We played a terrible game last game and didn't do what we should, so tonight was huge,” Tigers coach Laura Werner said. “It was incredible that we got to see Mariah get the mark tonight. Going into the season, we did the math and figured it was definitely possible. Tonight was an exciting night.”
With 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter, a short jumper not only extended Hancock's comfortable advantage to 42-12, it put Stewart in the 1,000-point club.
“This was really cool to be a part of it,” said Hancock freshman guard Bri Hoffmann-Collins, who finished with 20 points. “We needed to do well tonight after (Maplewood) and I think we did.”
Hancock improved to 8-1 in conference play and atop the standings while Brentwood fell to second place with a 6-2 league mark.
Kathleen Clay led Brentwood (9-6) with six points.
Despite the loss, the Eagles are in a much better position than they were last season.
“We were playing a junior varsity (schedule) last season, so to be here right now is more than you can hope for and I think the girls have done a great job,” Brentwood coach Chris Jones said. “Coach Werner and Hancock really do a great job. They have worked so hard to get to where they are. We just didn't come ready to play tonight like we needed to be. We'll see them again and we'll have to see if we can come out a little better prepared, mentally, for that game.”
For Stewart, who is currently in the top 15 in the area in scoring average at 18.3 points per game, the road does not end with a conference title. The Tigers would like the chance to turn some heads in a tough Class 3 District 5 tournament, which includes host Whitfield.
“I really think we want to keep working hard, get into the district final and see what happens. People don't think much of Hancock and we want to change that,” Stewart said. “After that, I really would love to (play basketball in college). I'm still talking to a few schools and I want to work hard and get that chance.”