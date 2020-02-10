Stewart's dominant performance helps Hancock get back on track

“We played a terrible game last game and didn't do what we should, so tonight was huge,” Tigers coach Laura Werner said. “It was incredible that we got to see Mariah get the mark tonight. Going into the season, we did the math and figured it was definitely possible. Tonight was an exciting night.”

With 2 minutes, 21 seconds left in the third quarter, a short jumper not only extended Hancock's comfortable advantage to 42-12, it put Stewart in the 1,000-point club.

“This was really cool to be a part of it,” said Hancock freshman guard Bri Hoffmann-Collins, who finished with 20 points. “We needed to do well tonight after (Maplewood) and I think we did.”

Hancock improved to 8-1 in conference play and atop the standings while Brentwood fell to second place with a 6-2 league mark.

Kathleen Clay led Brentwood (9-6) with six points.

Despite the loss, the Eagles are in a much better position than they were last season.