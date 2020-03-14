Stith's career night helps Hazelwood Central beat Troy

COTTLEVILLE — Tristan Stith picked the perfect time for a breakout performance.

The Hazelwood Central junior poured in a career-high 18 points to lead all five starters in double figures as the Hawks blew past Troy Buchanan for a 79-60 victory in a Class 5 quarterfinal at Francis Howell Central.

“I'm proud of myself for finally showcasing my talents,” said Stith, who was averaging 7.5 points per game. “My team always keeps me alive (on the court) and there is great energy all around because of them. I felt like I was in the zone and I owe that to them.”

Hazelwood Central (19-9) picked up its seventh successive victory and advanced to play Rock Bridge (22-5) in a Class 5 semifinal at 6:05 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield. It will be the Hawks' fourth trip to the state semifinals in program history and first since they took third in 2009.

In each half, Stith formed a potent one-two punch with a teammate. She and senior guard Sydney Dukes each had 10 points at halftime as Central took a 39-30 lead at the break.