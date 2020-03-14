Stith's career night helps Hazelwood Central beat Troy

COTTLEVILLE — Tristan Stith picked the perfect time for a breakout performance.
The Hazelwood Central junior poured in a career-high 18 points to lead all five starters in double figures as the Hawks blew past Troy Buchanan for a 79-60 victory in a Class 5 quarterfinal at Francis Howell Central.
“I'm proud of myself for finally showcasing my talents,” said Stith, who was averaging 7.5 points per game. “My team always keeps me alive (on the court) and there is great energy all around because of them. I felt like I was in the zone and I owe that to them.”
Hazelwood Central (19-9) picked up its seventh successive victory and advanced to play Rock Bridge (22-5) in a Class 5 semifinal at 6:05 p.m. Friday at JQH Arena in Springfield. It will be the Hawks' fourth trip to the state semifinals in program history and first since they took third in 2009.
In each half, Stith formed a potent one-two punch with a teammate. She and senior guard Sydney Dukes each had 10 points at halftime as Central took a 39-30 lead at the break.
“I looked at the score sheet and their stats at halftime would have been impressive for a whole game,” Troy coach Damond Lacy said. “They did so well getting everyone involved. They pushed the ball and our pressure didn't affect them as much as it has other teams. We knew we had to eliminate the dribble drive and, when we get a few stops, they knock down some threes. They did a good job of keeping the game out of reach.”
Stith added to her start with a solid second half as she and senior center Jakayla Kirk scored a combined 20 points. Stith scored eight points over the final 16 minutes while Kirk added 12 of her 18 points in the second half.
“A lot of times when children don't really show a lot of scoring on paper, it gives us the opportunity to sneak one in,” Central coach Chantell Polk said of Sith. “She did exactly what I asked her to tonight by stepping up (in scoring). I gave her really, really specific instructions and she really executed.”
Hazelwood Central junior guard Nariyah Simmons scored 16 points, junior center Jordan J'Lessa had 14 and senior guard Sydney Dukes chipped in 13.
“We got our defense going and our offense started to turn up,” Kirk said. “It was such a big game and we needed everybody to contribute and that's what happened. We know that if we stick with what we do best and try not to change, we will be successful.”
Sophomore guard Maggie Illig led Troy (18-10) with 15 points and senor Olivia Mennemeyer added 14.
The Hawks ended a tough stretch of somber finishes by beating the Trojans. Central's previous two seasons ended with losses in the quarterfinal round to Jefferson City (2019) and St. Joseph's (2018).
Both Polk and Dukes will have some experience under their belts when the Hawks take the court against the Bruins next weekend. The pair helped Lutheran North reach the state semifinals and take third place in Class 3 in 2017.
“I feel like it's just our time now. These kids have all worked so hard,” Polk said. “We get five kids in double figures and it's amazing when any team can do that. I'm just happy that team was us tonight.
"We needed that push because we weren't going to let Troy outrun us. This hasn't hit me yet but we went together her freshman year and to get to go out together her senior year at state is just magical.”