Storm forces postponement of most regional girls basketball finals in area; Dupo's Heidelberg hits 1,000-point mark in loss

The ice and snow that hit the area Thursday forced the postponement of most of the Illinois girls basketball regional finals.

The Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship between the host Tigers and Alton will now be played at 7 p.m. Friday. Also in 4A, the Belleville West Regional final between O'Fallon and Collinsville has been moved to 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 3A, the Civic Memorial final between the Eagles and East St. Louis will also take place at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Class 2A Freeburg Regional final pitting the Midgets against Mater Dei has been moved to 7 p.m. Friday. Also in Class 2A, Alton Marquette will face Staunton in the Roxana Regional championship game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Class 1A Carlyle Regional final is also slated for 7 p.m. Friday. The Indians take on Father McGivney in that contest.

Edwardsville (26-4) has won the last 54 games against Alton. The Redbirds (21-6) last triumph in the series was an 86-80 victory on Feb. 3, 1998. Alton has won 20-plus games for the first time since 1984-1985, when it went 21-4 and won its last regional championship.

The Tigers, who have won 35 successive regional contests and 17 consecutive regional championships, beat Alton 66-44 on Dec. 2 in Alton.

Edwardsville is led by senior forward Sydney Harris, who is averaging a team-best 23.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. She is heading to Central Michigan University.

Civic Memorial (28-4) has won 13 of its last 14 games including a nail-biting 57-55 win over East St. Louis (10-13) two weeks ago in Bethalto.

Alton Marquette (25-6) has won 14 in a row including 13 by double digits. Staunton is 19-5.

Freeburg (26-5) won its first 14 games this season.

Carlyle (25-7) has clinched its first winning season since 2013-2014. The Indians are looking for their first regional crown since they won the Metro East Lutheran Regional in 2008.

Father McGivney (24-8) reached the super-sectional round two years ago. In only its sixth full season of varsity play, the Griffins beat Carlyle 43-36 on Dec. 4.

OKAWVILLE 53, DUPO 29 — Dupo senior Octavia Heidelberg scored 14 points to hit the 1,000-point mark in her career as the Tigers fell to Okawville in the championship game of the Class 1A Dupo Regional on Thursday.

Dupo (22-9) reached the regional final after compiling a 28-84 record over the previous five seasons including a 1-24 mark in 2016.

Okawville, which rolled out to a 14-0 lead on Thursday, won its 24th regional crown and advances to the Bunker Hill Sectional on Tuesday.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.