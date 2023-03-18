Jordan Speiser wasn't particularly proud of the assist.

The Lutheran St. Charles sophomore standout has delivered numerous highlight-reel passes this season.

This was not one of them.

"A little low," Speiser said.

It still found the target.

Freshman Kennedy Stowers hauled in the pass and scored on an uncontested layup with 33 seconds left to lift the Cougars to a 44-39 win over Carl Junction in the Class 5 girls basketball state championship game Saturday night at JQH Arena.

Lutheran St. Charles (27-5) claimed the second state crown in program history to go with a Class 3 championship in 2013.

The Cougars came through with some late-game magic in their fourth trip to the final four.

"It was definitely nerve-wracking," said Speiser, an NCAA Division I prospect who has already passed the 1,000-point plateau in her career.

Lutheran St. Charles coughed up a six-point lead in the final 70 seconds before the Speiser-to-Stowers connection broke a 39-all tie.

The 6-foot-1 Stowers finished with eight points and six rebounds off the bench and hit five of six shots from the floor.

None was easier than the all-alone layup, which came with the entire season on the line.

"I was really pretty sure I was going to make it," Stowers said. "I was more worried about getting back on defense."

The Cougars defense, which was sharp all night long, came up big during crunch time by forcing turnovers with 25 and 10 seconds left in regulation. Chloe Reed hit a pair of foul shots and senior Megan Aulbert added one to seal the victory.

"It was an offensive struggle at times," Lutheran St. Charles coach Erin Luttschwager said. "Some nerves got the best of us, we tightened up a little bit. We just kept focusing on the defensive end and that just helped our confidence."

The Cougars performance was not as aesthetically pleasing at its effort in a 71-50 win over defending state champion West Plains in a semifinal game Friday.

But they proved that they can get the job done even when the offense struggles.

Speiser, who had 29 points and nine rebounds against West Plains, scored just six points and missed 11 of 13 shots.

Yet her teammates picked up the slack.

Aulbert led the way with 11 points and a game-best 14 rebounds. Freshman Kyrii Franklin added 10 points, all in a span of 3:53 in the third period that flipped a seven-point deficit into a 28-25 lead.

"Bottom line, the kid is a playmaker," Luttschwager said. "She's on a big stage in a big moment and she just needed to be herself."

Sophomore Chloe Reed chipped in with a huge 3-pointer with 2:21 remaining that pushed the Cougars lead to 37-31.

"We've said from the beginning of the season that our motto is, 'Win as one,' " Aulbert said. "All the players on the court have offensive capabilities. This proves it's hard to guard all five of us at once."

Speiser, who came into the contest averaging 17 points per game, contributed in other ways as well including on the defensive end.

Lutheran St. Charles took a seemingly safe 39-33 lead on a driving layup by Stowers with 70 seconds left.

But Carl Junction (30-2), which carried a 25-game winning streak into the contest, charged back to tie behind senior Destiny Buerge, who finished with a game-high 18 points.

Rather than panic, the Cougars went right back down court with a pair of quick passes that set up the game-winning two-on-one break, which led to Stowers' layup.

"We gave ourselves a chance to win," Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. "It just didn't go our way."

Lutheran St. Charles, which closed the season on an eight-game winning streak, had its eye on the prize since practice began in November.

"We knew we could (win the title)," Speiser said. "We all believed in each other."

Class 5 state championship: Lutheran St. Charles 44, Carl Junction 39